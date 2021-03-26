Once a key economic hub for Calhoun and Gordon County, the historic downtown depot still plays a major role in local business.
Built in the early 1850s by the State of Georgia for the Western & Atlantic Railroad, the historic Calhoun Depot has seen its fare share of local history. It was opened in 1954.
Considering the city now known as Calhoun wasn’t even incorporated by the state until 1852, the depot has remained through nearly the entire history of the town.
Sitting along what is now known as South King Street, the brick structure survived the entirety of the Civil War, and was one of the few remaining landmarks in the area to be present during the passing of the “Great Locomotive Chase” in April of 1862, when Union Army volunteers commandeered a train known as “The General” and headed north toward Chattanooga as part of a raid on Confederate resources.
In its early days the depot would have been a vital trade center for exporting local food crops, cotton and livestock, as well as a place where goods from far and wide were imported into the community. Not to mention trains bringing people in and out of town.
According to the building’s National Register of Historic Places nomination form from 1982, John P. King, then president of the Georgia Railroad was also the landowner of the area around the present depot when he sold to the state in March, 1850, a parcel of land to be used as a depot that was 515 feet long and 200 feet wide.
Especially important to travelers of the day, building a depot halfway between Atlanta and Chattanooga was a strategic move and helped the young town’s early industry prosper.
Perhaps not as hands on as it once was, the now repurposed building is still a place where business originates. City zoning and annexation requests, certain licenses and municipal budgets are approved or denied within the depot’s 16-inch thick walls by the Calhoun City Council, and it also serves as home to the Calhoun Downtown Development Authority office.
With produce being sold in its parking lot from time to time, local events congregating at the building, and a community room that accommodates up to 100 people for events inside its walls, the depot is still serving local citizens nearly 170 years after it was built.