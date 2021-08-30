All good things come to an end, but great things come back, and Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars is doing exactly that.
It’s coming back. When United Way of Gordon County decided to pursue other fundraising opportunities earlier this year, they left the door open for a group of community partners to present a reinvention of the record-breaking fundraiser.
In response to public outreach, the group will debut their version of the Calhoun Classic, infusing it with new energy and features while providing student scholarships and generating funds for different non-profit organizations in the area.
Coming to the Calhoun Performing Arts Center in early June 2022, the show will bring back some features of the earliest productions and introduce some exciting new ones, such as live music provided by the Dexter Thomas Band and the introduction of a new event emcee.
The signature sponsor for the debut competition will be The Fountains Calhoun.
“The Fountains Calhoun Assisted Living is so proud and honored to be the Presenting Sponsor of Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars for 2022," said Fountains Calhoun Executive Director Kay Sims. "We are also excited to be able to offer our local seniors and families exceptional care in this great community. It is great to support our town in a way that honors our local talent and residents."
Fundraising success will determine the number of scholarships awarded, but the group hopes to offer every dancer a college scholarship. The non-profit beneficiary of the 2022 show will be the Alzheimer’s Association, a cause that is obviously important to the mission of The Fountains Calhoun.
Corporate sponsorships will be solicited while students also plan and present their own fundraising campaigns. All sponsorships will be tax-deductible.
Student audition videos will be due on Dec. 27, and the team selections will be announced on New Year’s Day. The event will be promoted across social media and in local news outlets.