Calhoun's Dancing with the Stars 2021: Suzanne Roberts and Tony Pyle

You’re invited to United Way of Gordon County’s 10th and final presentation of Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars presented by Mohawk Industries, Calhoun- Gordon Community Foundation, and Morning Pointe of Calhoun. The record- setting fundraiser will close with an April 16 finale at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. A dress rehearsal is scheduled for Thursday, April 15, with tickets sold at a discounted rate. This year’s show will feature a combination of adult and student dance teams as they compete to raise funds for United Way of Gordon County.
“I have had the pleasure of working with the Dancing with the Stars Committee to help execute one show and plan two others since I joined United Way,” said Latour. “The tenth year of Dancing with the Stars is a blend of everything accomplished in the past decade,” she continued. “This may be our last dance, but the future is bright indeed!”
Latour went on to thank the DWTS Planning Committee – Andy Baxter, Kristy Brown, Jennie Coker, Bekah Kirby, Amy Parker, and Michelle Frix Ward – for their hard work over the years. She also thanked all the sponsors, especially Mohawk Industries, which has been the premier sponsor all along and has been joined by two others this year.
“Mohawk has been proud to serve as the title sponsor of Dancing with the Stars since the event’s inception,” said Robert Webb, Senior Director of Public Affairs and Corporate Communications with Mohawk Industries. “For a decade, the dancers have entertained audiences and raised over a million dollars to support the important work of United Way’s partner agencies. We salute all the individuals who have shared their talents to make this such a successful fundraising event year after year.”
The finale will include several special features, but the dancers will be the stars of the show. The ten teams, listed alphabetically by the female partner’s first name, are Abby Crowe and Ben Bingham; Aubry Dorsey and Isaac Nance; Carly Curtis and Skylar Benham; Carson Glaze and Grant Glaze; Joy Nudd and Garrett Nudd; Kaylan Gaines and Addison Baker; Lily Stephens and Nate Stockman; Megan Wright and Christian Lewis; Raven Pasley and Ian King; and Suzanne Roberts with Tony Pyle.
Suzanne Roberts and Tony Pyle will be the last of the four adult teams and the final team dancing in the competition. Both are City of Calhoun employees, with Roberts being the City of Calhoun Downtown Development Director and Pyle being the Chief of Police.
Roberts is the mother of Mary Roberts, a kindergarten student at Calhoun City Schools. Roberts herself graduated from Calhoun High School in 2003 and then attended the University of West Georgia. She earned her undergraduate degree in Sports Management.
Roberts serves on the board of the Voluntary Action Center. She is a member of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce and is an active member of its Young Professionals Committee, recently participating in the group’s student interview event. Roberts is a physical fitness buff and enjoys exercising at Crossfit.
Police Chief Tony Pyle will partner with Roberts as they dance to a cult favorite sure to impress the crowd. Chief Pyle is married to Marlene Pyle and has three children: Erin, Elise and Cody. He has been with the City of Calhoun Police Department since 1990 and was promoted to Chief in 2018, when former Chief Garry Moss retired.
Pyle graduated from East Rome High School and studied Criminal Justice at Floyd College. He is actively involved in the Gordon County community, serving as a Board member of Gordon County Family and Children Services, Board member of the Child Advocacy Center and is also a member of Community of Hope.
First- and second-place winners will be identified in two categories – Judges’ Choice and People’s Choice – for both the student and adult teams. People’s Choice winners are determined based on their fundraising successes. Judges’ Choice winners are determined based on the scores the contest judges give their dance performances. The adult teams winning in those categories will receive trophies and bragging rights. The student teams winning in those categories will receive trophies, bragging rights, and college scholarships. Each student on the first-place team in each category will receive a $1,000 scholarship and each student on the second-place team will receive a $750 scholarship. A panel of judges will be assembled from field professionals outside Gordon County.
Tickets are now on sale! The DWTS Friday night show, scheduled for April 16, is sold out, but tickets are still available for the Thursday Night Dress Rehearsal on April 15th. Tickets are $10 at general admission for Thursday night’s show. Please note that tickets will be sold online only. No tickets will be sold at the door.
For more information, contact the United Way office at 706-602-5548, or at www.gordoncountyunitedway.org.