Calhoun's Dancing with the Stars 2021: Raven Pasley and Ian King

You’re invited to United Way of Gordon County’s 10th and final presentation of Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars presented by Mohawk Industries, Calhoun- Gordon Community Foundation, and Morning Pointe of Calhoun. The record- setting fundraiser will close with an April 16 finale at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. A dress rehearsal is scheduled for Thursday, April 15, with tickets sold at a discounted rate. This year’s show will feature a combination of adult and student dance teams as they compete to raise funds for United Way of Gordon County.
“I have had the pleasure of working with the Dancing with the Stars Committee to help execute one show and plan two others since I joined United Way,” said Latour. “The tenth year of Dancing with the Stars is a blend of everything accomplished in the past decade,” she continued. “This may be our last dance, but the future is bright indeed!”
Latour went on to thank the DWTS Planning Committee – Andy Baxter, Kristy Brown, Jennie Coker, Bekah Kirby, Amy Parker, and Michelle Frix Ward – for their hard work over the years. She also thanked all the sponsors, especially Mohawk Industries, which has been the premier sponsor all along and has been joined by two others this year.
“Mohawk has been proud to serve as the title sponsor of Dancing with the Stars since the event’s inception,” said Robert Webb, Senior Director of Public Affairs and Corporate Communications with Mohawk Industries. “For a decade, the dancers have entertained audiences and raised over a million dollars to support the important work of United Way’s partner agencies. We salute all the individuals who have shared their talents to make this such a successful fundraising event year after year.”
The finale will include several special features, but the dancers will be the stars of the show. The ten teams, listed alphabetically by the female partner’s first name, are Abby Crowe and Ben Bingham; Aubry Dorsey and Isaac Nance; Carly Curtis and Skylar Benham; Carson Glaze and Grant Glaze; Joy Nudd and Garrett Nudd; Kaylan Gaines and Addison Baker; Lily Stephens and Nate Stockman; Megan Wright and Christian Lewis; Raven Pasley and Ian King; and Suzanne Roberts with Tony Pyle.
Raven Pasley and Ian King will dance as Team Nine, the last of the six student teams in the competition. Raven is the daughter of Tim and Shea Walraven while Ian is the son of Chad and Jennifer King. Both are active students at Sonoraville High School.
Raven has been involved with cheerleading, basketball, and track during her high school career. She is an All-American Cheerleader and holds school records in track. She received the literature award for highest grade point average. Raven attends First United Methodist Church, where she volunteers for Vacation Bible School, Children’s Church and Kids’ Connection.
Ian King is a senior and intends to attend Shorter University. He played football, basketball, and baseball while at Sonoraville. He also was involved with Future Business Leaders of America, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and the Beta Club. He was 2019 Northwest Georgia Tip Off Club Play of the Month.
He also was a member of the National Society of High School Honors, received the Algebra II Highest Honor Award, was a Homecoming Court representative, and received a Community Partner Scholarship to Shorter University. He attends both Calhoun Community Church and Craneater Community Church.
First- and second-place winners will be identified in two categories – Judges’ Choice and People’s Choice – for both the student and adult teams. People’s Choice winners are determined based on their fundraising successes. Judges’ Choice winners are determined based on the scores the contest judges give their dance performances. The adult teams winning in those categories will receive trophies and bragging rights. The student teams winning in those categories will receive trophies, bragging rights, and college scholarships. Each student on the first-place team in each category will receive a $1,000 scholarship and each student on the second-place team will receive a $750 scholarship. A panel of judges will be assembled from field professionals outside Gordon County.
Tickets are now on sale! The DWTS Friday night show, scheduled for April 16, is sold out, but tickets are still available for the Thursday Night Dress Rehearsal on April 15th. Tickets are $10 at general admission for Thursday night’s show. Please note that tickets will be sold online only. No tickets will be sold at the door.
For more information, contact the United Way office at 706-602-5548, or at www.gordoncountyunitedway.org.