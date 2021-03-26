Calhoun's Dancing with the Stars 2021: Kaylan Gaines and Addison Baker

You’re invited to United Way of Gordon County’s 10th and final presentation of Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars presented by Mohawk Industries, Calhoun- Gordon Community Foundation, and Morning Pointe of Calhoun. The record- setting fundraiser will close with an April 16 finale at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. A dress rehearsal is scheduled for Thursday, April 15, with tickets sold at a discounted rate. This year’s show will feature a combination of adult and student dance teams as they compete to raise funds for United Way of Gordon County.
“I have had the pleasure of working with the Dancing with the Stars Committee to help execute one show and plan two others since I joined United Way,” said Latour. “The tenth year of Dancing with the Stars is a blend of everything accomplished in the past decade,” she continued. “This may be our last dance, but the future is bright indeed!”
Latour went on to thank the DWTS Planning Committee – Andy Baxter, Kristy Brown, Jennie Coker, Bekah Kirby, Amy Parker, and Michelle Frix Ward – for their hard work over the years. She also thanked all the sponsors, especially Mohawk Industries, which has been the premier sponsor all along and has been joined by two others this year.
“Mohawk has been proud to serve as the title sponsor of Dancing with the Stars since the event’s inception,” said Robert Webb, Senior Director of Public Affairs and Corporate Communications with Mohawk Industries. “For a decade, the dancers have entertained audiences and raised over a million dollars to support the important work of United Way’s partner agencies. We salute all the individuals who have shared their talents to make this such a successful fundraising event year after year.”
The finale will include several special features, but the dancers will be the stars of the show. The ten teams, listed alphabetically by the female partner’s first name, are Abby Crowe and Ben Bingham; Aubry Dorsey and Isaac Nance; Carly Curtis and Skylar Benham; Carson Glaze and Grant Glaze; Joy Nudd and Garrett Nudd; Kaylan Gaines and Addison Baker; Lily Stephens and Nate Stockman; Megan Wright and Christian Lewis; Raven Pasley and Ian King; and Suzanne Roberts with Tony Pyle.
Kaylan Gaines and Addison Baker will appear as Couple Six, and the third of the student dance teams competing. Gaines is the daughter of Jon Gaines and Kendra Stepp. Her stepmother is Laura Gaines. She attends Gordon Central High School and is a member of the National Honor Society.
Gaines is actively involved with her high school’s performing arts programs. She was a One Act State Champ in 2019-2020, and a One Act All-Star Cast Member the same year. Gaines is a three-time Region One Act Champion and won second place for Girls’ Solo in the 2020 Region Literary. She is President of the Tri-M Music Honor Society and a member of the International Thespian Society.
Gaines was first runner-up in the recent Distinguished Young Woman Contest and first-place winner in its Talent and Interview Category. She is a student at Dancers Workshop. Gaines will dance with Addison Baker, who also is a student at Gordon Central High School. Addison is the son of Adam and Jennifer Baker. He attends Antioch Baptist Church, where he volunteers to run audio and live-streaming services.
Baker is involved with Chorus and Theatre. He is a two-time Region One Act Champion, a 2019 One Act State Champion, and a 2020 Literary Boys Solo Runner-up. He works at Tek Stil Concepts, a flooring store in Chatsworth, Georgia.
First- and second-place winners will be identified in two categories – Judges’ Choice and People’s Choice – for both the student and adult teams. People’s Choice winners are determined based on their fundraising successes. Judges’ Choice winners are determined based on the scores the contest judges give their dance performances. The adult teams winning in those categories will receive trophies and bragging rights. The student teams winning in those categories will receive trophies, bragging rights, and college scholarships. Each student on the first-place team in each category will receive a $1,000 scholarship and each student on the second-place team will receive a $750 scholarship. A panel of judges will be assembled from field professionals outside Gordon County.
Tickets will go on sale to the public on Saturday, March 27. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, tickets will be sold on a first-come-first-serve basis with limited audience capacity. Sponsorships remain available for individuals or corporations wishing to support the fundraiser. Those arrangements may be made by contacting the United Way office at 706-602-5548, or at www.gordoncountyunitedway.org.