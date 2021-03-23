You’re invited to United Way of Gordon County’s 10th and final presentation of Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars presented by Mohawk Industries, Calhoun- Gordon Community Foundation, and Morning Pointe of Calhoun. The record- setting fundraiser will close with an April 16 finale at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center at 7:00 p.m. A dress rehearsal is scheduled for Thursday, April 15, with tickets sold at a discounted rate. This year’s show will feature a combination of adult and student dance teams as they compete to raise funds for United Way of Gordon County.
“I have had the pleasure of working with the Dancing with the Stars Committee to help execute one show and plan two others since I joined United Way,” said Latour. “The tenth year of Dancing with the Stars is a blend of everything accomplished in the past decade,” she continued. “This may be our last dance, but the future is bright indeed!”
Latour went on to thank the DWTS Planning Committee – Andy Baxter, Kristy Brown, Jennie Coker, Bekah Kirby, Amy Parker, and Michelle Frix Ward – for their hard work over the years. She also thanked all the sponsors, especially Mohawk Industries, which has been the premier sponsor all along and has been joined by two others this year.
“Mohawk has been proud to serve as the title sponsor of Dancing with the Stars since the event’s inception,” said Robert Webb, Senior Director of Public Affairs and Corporate Communications with Mohawk Industries. “For a decade, the dancers have entertained audiences and raised over a million dollars to support the important work of United Way’s partner agencies. We salute all the individuals who have shared their talents to make this such a successful fundraising event year after year.”
The finale will include several special features, but the dancers will be the stars of the show. The ten teams, listed alphabetically by the female partner’s first name, are Abby Crowe and Ben Bingham; Aubry Dorsey and Isaac Nance; Carly Curtis and Skylar Benham; Carson Glaze and Grant Glaze; Joy Nudd and Garrett Nudd; Kaylan Gaines and Addison Baker; Lily Stephens and Nate Stockman; Megan Wright and Christian Lewis; Raven Pasley and Ian King; and Suzanne Roberts with Tony Pyle.
Joy and Garrett Nudd will dance together as Couple Five, the third of four adult teams competing and the only married duo. They will celebrate their twenty-first anniversary in July and have three daughters: Graycen, Campbell, and Spencer. These college sweethearts enjoy travelling together and for the last ten years, have made Valentine’s Day a family celebration.
Joy is a stay-at-home parent but with one daughter in kindergarten, one in middle school, and one in high school, she stays very busy. She and Garrett jointly serve as Treasurer for the Calhoun High School Theatre Department. Joy also has a passion for flower gardening.
Garrett is the Director of Marketing & Communication at AdventHealth Gordon and President of the AdventHealth Gordon Foundation. He serves on the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia, the Calhoun Middle School Advisory Council, and the Southern Adventist University School of Journalism & Communication Advisory Board.
A talented photographer, he was named one of the Top Destination Wedding Photographers in the world by Destination Weddings & Honeymoons magazine. Garrett enjoys writing, reading, traveling, golf, and design. They enjoy hosting their daughters’ friends nearly every weekend at their home.
First and second-place winners will be identified in two categories – Judges’ Choice and People’s Choice – for both the student and adult teams. People’s Choice winners are determined based on their fundraising successes. Judges’ Choice winners are determined based on the scores the contest judges give their dance performances. The adult teams winning in those categories will receive trophies and bragging rights. The student teams winning in those categories will receive trophies, bragging rights, and college scholarships. Each student on the first-place team in each category will receive a $1,000 scholarship and each student on the second-place team will receive a $750 scholarship. A panel of judges will be assembled from field professionals outside Gordon County.
Tickets will go on sale to the public on Saturday, March 27. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, tickets will be sold on a first-come-first-serve basis with limited audience capacity. Sponsorships remain available for individuals or corporations wishing to support the fundraiser. Those arrangements may be made by contacting the United Way office at 706.602.5548, or online at www.gordoncountyunitedway.org.