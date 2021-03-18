You’re invited to United Way of Gordon County’s 10th and final presentation of Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars presented by Mohawk Industries, Calhoun- Gordon Community Foundation, and Morning Pointe of Calhoun. The record- setting fundraiser will close with an April 16 finale at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center at 7:00 p.m. A dress rehearsal is scheduled for Thursday, April 15, with tickets sold at a discounted rate. This year’s show will feature a combination of adult and student dance teams as they compete to raise funds for United Way of Gordon County.
“I have had the pleasure of working with the Dancing with the Stars Committee to help execute one show and plan two others since I joined United Way,” said Latour. “The tenth year of Dancing with the Stars is a blend of everything accomplished in the past decade,” she continued. “This may be our last dance, but the future is bright indeed!”
Latour went on to thank the DWTS Planning Committee – Andy Baxter, Kristy Brown, Jennie Coker, Bekah Kirby, Amy Parker, and Michelle Frix Ward – for their hard work over the years. She also thanked all the sponsors, especially Mohawk Industries, which has been the premier sponsor all along and has been joined by two others this year.
“Mohawk has been proud to serve as the title sponsor of Dancing with the Stars since the event’s inception,” said Robert Webb, Senior Director of Public Affairs and Corporate Communications with Mohawk Industries. “For a decade, the dancers have entertained audiences and raised over a million dollars to support the important work of United Way’s partner agencies. We salute all the individuals who have shared their talents to make this such a successful fundraising event year after year.”
The finale will include several special features, but the dancers will be the stars of the show. The ten teams, listed alphabetically by the female partner’s first name, are Abby Crowe and Ben Bingham; Aubry Dorsey and Isaac Nance; Carly Curtis and Skylar Benham; Carson Glaze and Grant Glaze; Joy Nudd and Garrett Nudd; Kaylan Gaines and Addison Baker; Lily Stephens and Nate Stockman; Megan Wright and Christian Lewis; Raven Pasley and Ian King; and Suzanne Roberts with Tony Pyle.
Carson Glaze and Grant Glaze will compete as Team Four. They are the second of four adult teams and the only father-daughter duo in the show. They will be dancing to a special arrangement of “My Girl”. They and their family attend Rockbridge Community Church.
Married to Missy Odom Glaze for twenty-seven years, Grant is a thirty-year employee of United Parcel Service. Where they were first married, he worked at both UPS and Sherwin Williams. Grant was not born in Calhoun, as the rest of his family, but has lived here since he was only one year old. He graduated from Calhoun High School in 1988, then earned an Associates’ Degree from Dalton College before attending Kennesaw State University.
Grant and Missy have four children. Carson is the oldest, followed by Cullen, Carter, and Caitlyn. All four attended Calhoun City Schools, where Missy now works as an assistant to the principal at Calhoun High School. Grant enjoys the Andy Griffith Show and Treasure of Oak Island.
Carson is a 2015 graduate of Calhoun High School. She earned a Bachelors’ degree in Speech-Language Pathology in 2019 from the University of West Georgia. She continued her studies there and currently is enrolled in the Communication Sciences and Disorders Program. She will complete the program in July, finishing with a Masters in Speech-Language Pathology. Carson currently interns at North Paulding Speech-Language Therapy.
Carson is engaged to Will Conley. They have been friends since middle school and began dating when seniors in high school. They plan to marry this October and make their home in or near Calhoun. Carson also coaches Calhoun Competition Cheerleading.
First and second-place winners will be identified in two categories – Judges’ Choice and People’s Choice – for both the student and adult teams. People’s Choice winners are determined based on their fundraising successes. Judges’ Choice winners are determined based on the scores the contest judges give their dance performances. The adult teams winning in those categories will receive trophies and bragging rights. The student teams winning in those categories will receive trophies, bragging rights, and college scholarships. Each student on the first-place team in each category will receive a $1,000 scholarship and each student on the second-place team will receive a $750 scholarship. A panel of judges will be assembled from field professionals outside Gordon County.
Tickets will go on sale to the public on Saturday, March 27. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, tickets will be sold on a first-come-first-serve basis with limited audience capacity. Sponsorships remain available for individuals or corporations wishing to support the fundraiser. Those arrangements may be made by contacting the United Way office at 706.602.5548, or online at www.gordoncountyunitedway.org.