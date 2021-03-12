You’re invited to United Way of Gordon County’s 10th and final presentation of Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars presented by Mohawk Industries, Calhoun- Gordon Community Foundation, and Morning Pointe of Calhoun.
The record- setting fundraiser will close with an April 16 finale at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center at 7:00 p.m. A dress rehearsal is scheduled for Thursday, April 15, with tickets sold at a discounted rate. This year’s show will feature a combination of adult and student dance teams as they compete to raise funds for United Way of Gordon County.
“I have had the pleasure of working with the Dancing with the Stars Committee to help execute one show and plan two others since I joined United Way,” said Latour. “The tenth year of Dancing with the Stars is a blend of everything accomplished in the past decade,” she continued. “This may be our last dance, but the future is bright indeed!”
Latour went on to thank the DWTS Planning Committee--Andy Baxter, Kristy Brown, Jennie Coker, Bekah Kirby, Amy Parker, and Michelle Frix Ward—for their hard work over the years. She also thanked all the sponsors, especially Mohawk Industries, which has been the premier sponsor all along and has been joined by two others this year.
“Mohawk has been proud to serve as the title sponsor of Dancing with the Stars since the event’s inception,” said Robert Webb, Senior Director of Public Affairs and Corporate Communications with Mohawk Industries. “For a decade, the dancers have entertained audiences and raised over a million dollars to support the important work of United Way’s partner agencies. We salute all the individuals who have shared their talents to make this such a successful fundraising event year after year.”
The finale will include several special features, but the dancers will be the stars of the show. The ten teams, listed alphabetically by the female partner’s first name, are Abby Crowe and Ben Bingham; Aubry Dorsey and Isaac Nance; Carly Curtis and Skylar Benham; Carson Glaze and Grant Glaze; Joy Nudd and Garrett Nudd; Kaylan Gaines and Addison Baker; Lily Stephens and Nate Stockman; Megan Wright and Christian Lewis; Raven Pasley and Ian King; and Suzanne Roberts with Tony Pyle.
High school students Aubry Grace Dorsey and Isaac Nance will come together on stage as team two. A junior at Gordon Central High School, Aubry is one of the most experienced performers competing this year. Aubry competed in the 2019 show with Isaac Brackett, performing a tap routine that earned the first place Judge’s Choice Award. She is the daughter of Tim and Dana Dorsey.
As a cast member in the school’s state championship One-Act performance, “Bright Star”, she was among a group of students recognized on the floor of the Georgia House of Representatives earlier this month. Aubry has been involved in Literary and Musical Theatre. She also has been involved with Rome’s International Film Festival and served as a Rome Shakespeare Festival Acting Intern. Aubry teaches dance at Dancers Workshop. She enjoys collecting vinyl records and listening to classic rock music.
Isaac Nance will partner with Aubry as a first-time contestant. He is the son of Mike and Kerry Nance. Isaac attends Calhoun High School, where he is a senior. A strong student athlete, he has been on the Yellow Jackets football team all four years of high school.
Isaac enjoys spending time with his family, and especially enjoys working on his truck with his father. Together, they have installed a lift, train horn, and lights on the old diesel truck he recently purchased. He also enjoys duck-hunting. He is interested in photography and enjoys shooting landscapes and sunsets. Isaac also enjoys cooking at home.
First and second-place winners will be identified in two categories-Judges’ Choice and People’s Choice-for both the student and adult teams. People’s Choice winners are determined based on their fundraising successes. Judges’ Choice winners are determined based on the scores the contest judges give their dance performances. The adult teams winning in those categories will receive trophies and bragging rights. The student teams winning in those categories will receive trophies, bragging rights, and college scholarships. Each student on the first-place team in each category will receive a $1,000 scholarship and each student on the second-place team will receive a $750 scholarship. A panel of judges will be assembled from field professionals outside Gordon County.
Tickets will go on sale to the public on Saturday, March 27. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, tickets will be sold on a first-come-first-serve basis with limited audience capacity. Sponsorships remain available for individuals or corporations wishing to support the fundraiser. Those arrangements may be made by contacting the United Way office at 706.602.5548, or online at www.gordoncountyunitedway.org.