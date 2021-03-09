United Way of Gordon County Executive Director Jennifer Latour has announced the final presentation of Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars.
The record-setting fundraiser will close with an April 16 finale presented at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center. It will feature a combination of adult and student dance teams and be presented by three premier sponsors: Mohawk Industries, Calhoun-Gordon Community Foundation, and Morning Pointe of Calhoun.
“I have had the pleasure of working with the Dancing with the Stars Committee to help execute one show and plan two others since I joined United Way,” said Latour. “The tenth year of Dancing with the Stars is a blend of everything accomplished in the past decade,” she continued. “This may be our last dance, but the future is bright indeed!”
Latour went on to thank the DWTS Planning Committee--Andy Baxter, Kristy Brown, Jennie Coker, Bekah Kirby, Amy Parker, and Michelle Frix Ward—for their hard work over the years. She also thanked all the sponsors, especially Mohawk Industries, which has been the premier sponsor all along and has been joined by two others this year.
“Mohawk has been proud to serve as the title sponsor of Dancing with the Stars since the event’s inception,” said Robert Webb, Senior Director of Public Affairs and Corporate Communications with Mohawk Industries. “For a decade, the dancers have entertained audiences and raised over a million dollars to support the important work of United Way’s partner agencies. We salute all the individuals who have shared their talents to make this such a successful fundraising event year after year.”
The finale will include several special features, but the dancers will be the stars of the show. The ten teams, listed alphabetically by the female partner’s first name, are Abby Crowe and Ben Bingham; Aubry Dorsey and Isaac Nance; Carly Curtisand Skylar Benham; Carson Glaze and Grant Glaze; Joy Nudd and Garrett Nudd; Kaylan Gaines and Addison Baker; Lily Stephens and Nate Stockman; Megan Wright and Christian Lewis; Raven Pasley and Ian King; and Suzanne Roberts with Tony Pyle.
Abby Crowe and Ben Bingham will dance first. Abby is the daughter of Ben Crowe and Nichole Hawthorne. Her stepmothers are Lisa Hawthorne and Susan Crowe.
A student at Calhoun High School, she is President of the Musical Theatre Program. She is also a member of the Calhoun High School Dive Team. Abby works at SMA Athletics, where she teaches toddlers gymnastics. She is an AP Scholar with Distinction and has earned Distinguished Academic Achievement status as one of the top five in her class. She plans to attend the University of Georgia.
She attends North Pointe Baptist Church in Adairsville. Abby is a former Calhoun- Gordon County Junior Mayor, having held the position in 2019. She is an animal lover and currently has three dogs, three cats, and a bunny running around her house.
Benjamin (Ben) Bingham will dance with Abby Crowe. Ben is the son of Doug and Shay Bingham. He is a student at Calhoun High School and plans to attend Harding University. Ben has participated in Drama and Chorus all four years of his high school career. He also has been involved with Band and Literary. Ben has been a One Act State Champion, a two-time One-Act Region Champion, and won Opening Number Top Four at the Thespian Conference.
He is actively involved in mission work, youth group and benevolence programs at Central Church of Christ in Dalton, Georgia. He is a big Denver Broncos Fan and knows NFL stats and history like the back of his hand. He is proud to share that he was born and spent the first half of his life in Alabama. He is also a huge fan of Disney’s CARS movie and has an Instagram CARS account with over 6,000 likes.
First and second-place winners will be identified in two categories-Judges’ Choice and People’s Choice-for both the student and adult teams. People’s Choice winners are determined based on their fundraising successes. Judges’ Choice winners are determined based on the scores the contest judges give their dance performances. The adult teams winning in those categories will receive trophies and bragging rights. The student teams winning in those categories will receive trophies, bragging rights, and college scholarships. Each student on the first-place team in each category will receive a $1,000 scholarship and each student on the second-place team will receive a $750 scholarship. A panel of judges will be assembled from field professionals outside Gordon County.
Tickets will go on sale to the public on Saturday, March 27. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, tickets will be sold on a first-come-first-serve basis. Sponsorships remain available for individuals or corporations wishing to support the fundraiser.
Those arrangements may be made by contacting the United Way office at 706-602-5548, or online at https://www.gordoncountyunitedway.org.