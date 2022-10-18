On Thursday, Dec. 8, thousands of people will line the banks of Wall Street for Calhoun's Christmas Parade of Lights.
The theme for this year is "Christmas in Candy Land." The parade, one of the highlights of the holiday season, is set to begin at 7 p.m.
Founded by Bud Owens and Ginger Loy in 1995, the parade is sponsored by the Northwest Georgia Regional Fair, the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Convention and Visitors Bureau, and the Downtown Development Authority.
The parade will feature a wide variety of floats, marching bands, vintage cars, tractors, and more. At 6:30 p.m., local school choruses will begin caroling along the parade route, which stretches just over a half mile between Line Street and Oak Street.
Traditionally, the parade’s finale is marked by Santa’s appearance. As the 2021 winner in the Best Overall Category, Landscape Creations will have the honor of serving as Santa’s sleigh this year.
Applications, rules, and regulations are available at the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce located at 300 S. Wall St., or online at gordoncountychamber.com.
The entry deadline is 4 p.m. on Dec. 2. Judging for six categories will take place along the parade route. These categories are: Most Musical, Best Use of Lights, Best Religious Theme, Best Use of Parade Theme, Most Spirited, and Best Overall.
As always, the Parade Committee looks forward to providing a fun and safe, family-oriented holiday event.