On Thursday, Dec. 8, thousands of people will line the banks of Wall Street for Calhoun's Christmas Parade of Lights.

The theme for this year is "Christmas in Candy Land." The parade, one of the highlights of the holiday season, is set to begin at 7 p.m.

