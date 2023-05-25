Calhoun's American Legion Auxiliary wins at district meeting

Paul Gwin Unit 47 American Legion Auxiliary members at the Seventh District meeting. 

 Contributed

Ladies from Calhoun's American Legion Auxiliary brought home honors from the recent district meeting. 

Held Saturday, May 20, the meeting was held in Calhoun, and the Paul Gwin Unit 47 members won in several categories:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In