Calhoun Woman's Club will be holding a 'Fill My Bowl' chili dinner on Friday, Oct. 22, from 4 to 6:30 p.m.
The event will take place before the CHS vs Cass and SHS vs LaFayette games at the Calhoun Depot, 109 South King Street.
For $25, attendees can choose a unique bowl for their chili and take it home with them. That cost includes the bowl, chili, toppings, a drink, and dessert, with to-go options available.
There will also be outdoor seating, and live music by Joseph Evans.
All proceeds from the event will go to fund Calhoun Woman's Club scholarships for Calhoun High School, Gordon County High School, and Sonoraville High School students.
Cash and checks are accepted at the door, and tickets are also available online on Eventbrite.
For any questions, contact Sara Keys ad 423-413-3067.