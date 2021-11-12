Calhoun Woman's Club meets to discuss future service projects

The Calhoun Woman’s Club met at the Community Room in the Harris Arts Center Thursday to discuss the club’s past and future service projects.
The Woman’s Club will be providing a holiday luncheon for the Calhoun Senior Center, 105 Cambridge Court, this year. Starting at 11 a.m., the club will be serving lunch using the same menu as last year.
The club is also going to try and get a choral group to perform at the luncheon to provide entertainment for those that attend.
They will also be participating in Holiday Open House at the HAC. The two organizations will be partnering to create arts and crafts kits where kids can create their own Christmas trees.
The groups are looking to have these kits available at Christmas Open House.
Also on the agenda was a discussion about the Fill My Bowl chili dinner that the Woman’s Club held on Oct. 22. Originally, the club had reported that they made $710 on the event, but has finalized that number at $885.
They also discussed possible changes to the format for their next Fill My Bowl event, discussing pricing and format of the event.
Otherwise, the Woman’s Club asked CSP chairs to come up with projects to benefit their organizations. The club looks to complete service projects to fill needs in the community, and will be working closely with local organizations to do so.
The club also honored veterans on this Veterans Day meeting, paying special homage to women vets with pink Army woman figures.
Calhoun Woman’s Club meetings are held monthly at the Harris Arts Center. For more information on future events, visit their Facebook page.