Five students were honored at this month's Calhoun Woman's Club Meeting.
Last month, two of the three schools did not choose Youths of the Month, so both Calhoun High and Gordon Central have two nominees.
Gordon Central's March pick was Hailey Sloan, nominated by Dr. Kim Watters. Hailey is actively involved in performing arts, and has been a part of the One Act State Championships as well as winning the state AA Literary Trio Championship. She is also active in her church.
Hailey does well in her studies, and is looking forward to a career in education. She hopes to attend Freed-Hardeman University in Tennessee after she graduates.
April's nominee from Gordon Central was Alexander "Xander" Briscoe, nominated by Neal Crawford. Xander has been part of Gordon Central's band for all four years of his high school. He has served as a section leader in marching and concert band, and is the current band captain for marching band.
Xander plays tuba in concert and marching bad, bass guitar in the jazz ensemble, and plays and owns many other unique instruments. He was described as a team player, and both dependable and honest. Other students and his teachers enjoy working with and being around him.
Calhoun High School's Youth of the Month for March is Pramit Patel. Pramit is an outstanding student who exemplifies determination, leadership, and respect for others. He is a role model for other students, and he demonstrates what it takes to be a successful student by challenging himself in the classroom and beyond.
Pramit is ranked 1st in his class. He is a member of multiple student organizations including NHS, Beta Club, HOSA, and SGA. This year Pramit was selected as Homecoming King for Calhoun High School. After high school, he will be attending the University of Georgia.
Calhoun High School's Youth of the Month for April is Noelianis Sierra Palermo. Noelianis is an outstanding student who demonstrates perseverance and hard work while being kind to all. Academically she has maintained a high GPA while taking several dual enrollment classes and she will graduate with honors this year.
Noelianis is a pathway completer in both Allied Healthcare and Graphic Design. Currently, she is participating in an internship with Mowhawk Industries for graphic design. Her plans for after high school have not been finalized yet, but she will attend a post-secondary school.
Sonoraville had one Youth of the Month, their April nominee Zane Stewart. Zane is ranked in the top 10 of his class, and will graduate with honors this year. He is senior class president, and has been class president all four years.
Zane is a four-year member of the boys' basketball team, and is competing this spring with the Phoenix tennis team. He also takes a leadership role in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and will be a graduate of this year's Gordon County Youth Leadership. After high school, Zane would like to attend Kennesaw State University to pursue a degree in engineering.
All nominees win a certificate and a Chick-fil-A gift card. The next Calhoun Woman's Club meeting will take place on Thursday, May 12.