Calhoun's Renis Barrett VFW Post 5376 held its first monthly veterans outreach breakfast Saturday, and the initiative is off to a great start, according to the post's commander.
"We ended up having right around 40 people," Post Commander John Brown said. "We had a lot more new faces."
Planned for the last Saturday of each month, the mission of the breakfast is to not only give local veterans a reintroduction to the post itself, but to also bring them together with one another.
"We're hoping to be able to spur some memberships, and I think the big focus is to change the stigma from just a bar to show that we're doing more for vets," Brown said. "We also want them to be able to meet each other and exchange information."
Brown said he enjoyed see that happen this past weekend, as veterans from different age groups, wars and different backgrounds struck up conversations and friendships.
"The priority is to get that outreach going, especially with the older vets who may need that community after losing a spouse or something," Brown said. "I think our youngest attendee Saturday was 32 and our oldest was 95, so having those extremes interact is a good thing. We had such a big range of ages and backgrounds, so itt was cool to see those guys hit it off."
The next scheduled breakfast is set for Saturday, Aug. 28, from 8 to 10 a.m. at the VFW, 406 W. Line St. Caretakers, spouses and children of veterans are welcome to attend for a free meal and fellowship, as long as they are with their veteran.
"We want vets throughout the community who aren't really affiliated with the post community to come see what we're doing and to connect with one another," Brown said.