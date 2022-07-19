Calhoun Veterans of Foreign Wars post was nationally recognized this week.
Renis Barrett Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., was given "All American" distinction Monday in Kansas City, Missouri at the 123rd VFW National Convention.
"According to VFW National Headquarters, this is the first time in its 76 years that Calhoun has received the 'All American' distinction," Post Commander John Brown said. "270 posts received the distinction out of 6,200."
All American status is meant to recognize outstanding VFW posts, according to Brown, and is based on participation in VFW programs as well as membership gains by Posts
According to Brown, eligible posts must participate in various VFW programs, such as Voice of Democracy, Patriots Pen, National Citizenship Education Teacher Award, Buddy Poppy distribution, National Military Services fundraiser, National Veterans Service, and Membership.
Calhoun's post finished second in the category in Division 7. The certificate was received by Brown by VFW Commander-in-Chief Matthew M. "Fritz" Mihelcic.
Currently, the Calhoun VFW post is trying to raise around $15,000 to replace one of its air conditioning units ahead of winter due to not having working heat in half of the building.
For more information about the local VFW, to offer financial assistance, or to inquire about membership, visit VFW.org or facebook.com/VFWCalhoun/ online, or call 706-383-6442.
Member meetings are held the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m.