Calhoun Veterans of Foreign Wars post was nationally recognized this week. 

Renis Barrett Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., was given "All American" distinction Monday in Kansas City, Missouri at the 123rd VFW National Convention. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription