Calhoun's Veterans of Foreign War post, 406 W. Line St., recently earned a Department of Georgia All-State Post Award.
Recently celebrating its 76th anniversary, the post was all but disbanded before a mix of old members and newcomers stepped in and spent a good portion of 2021 conducting physical and reputation rehab of the Calhoun VFW.
"The Post has come so far in just over a year," Post Commander John Brown said. "The Calhoun VFW was almost gone forever but, thanks to the hard work and dedication of our Combat Veterans and their families, we've come back stronger than we could've imagined. Really proud of this group. Looking forward to the next year."
The Renis Barrett Post 5376 joins five others from District 1 to receive the award established to recognize posts that excel in various areas in their communities, including local engagement, involvement in schools and community events.
Each year the Department establishes criteria that all 90+ Posts must complete in order to achieve this recognition.
The post's next big event Memorial Day Car and Bike Show, Saturday, May 28. Breakfast will be at 8 a.m., bike ride registration at 8:30 with kick stands up at 10, with start and finish at the post. Car show registration will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a $20 registration fee. Call 706-383-6442 or email vfw5376@gmail.com for more information.
Also, the post holds a veterans outreach breakfast the last Saturday of each month, from 8 to 10 a.m., in the event hall. The free breakfast is open to all local veterans, and bingo every Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. with doors opening at 2.