Calhoun veteran's journey the subject of new film 'The Keeper'

A film documenting the journey of a local combat veteran and his battle with post traumatic stress disorder and depression is in the production process. 

"The Keeper," a feature film meant to give hope to military veterans, was written to document the true story of George Eshleman's through hike on the Appalachian Trail. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In