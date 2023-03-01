Calhoun veteran's journey the subject of new film 'The Keeper'

A film documenting the journey of a local combat veteran and his battle with post traumatic stress disorder and depression is in the production process.
"The Keeper," a feature film meant to give hope to military veterans, was written to document the true story of George Eshleman's through hike on the Appalachian Trail.
"I lost a very good friend to suicide, and it put me on the path to the same outcome," Eshleman said.
Eshleman, who has lived in Calhoun since 1993, settled in the area after finishing up his military career at Fort Benning after an Operation Desert Storm deployment. Like many other troops after experiencing war, Eshleman came home facing issues.
What made Eshleman's AT through hike plan unique was the fact that he originally had no intention of ever returning home.
"I collected nametapes from friends and their friends to hike the Appalachian Trail, but the underlying mission was to take my life on the trail," Eshleman said.
In the military, utility uniforms have cloth embroidered strips along the breast pockets signify the respective branches and names of personnel. It was a large bundle of 363 of these tapes Eshleman carried along on his journey. It was the presence of those who had been lost that eventually saved his life.
"I found myself with a Glock 17 pressed against my chest," Eshleman said. "The nametapes popped into my head ... so did the people that I'd met along the trail before I got to that tree, and I realized that I wasn't alone."
Eshleman said nearly every person he met along the way -- both leading up to his time on the trail, and once he started hiking -- wanted to know more about his mission, and the people the tapes represented. One such conversation even earned him a trail name that became the film's title.
"'The Keeper' was my trail name when I hiked," Eshleman said. "It was given to me by one of the first people I met on the trail -- a rescue guy named Chris."
Besides still being alive to help others, Eshleman said he's glad he didn't go through with his suicide so he didn't transfer his pain onto others, including any unfortunate hiker who might have eventually found him, as well as others who had learned about his mission not knowing its sad twist.
"No one who has ever committed suicide didn't end up affecting somebody else," Eshleman said. "They had family, they had friends. It affects a lot more people than that one person thinks. Sitting under that tree I started thinking ... 'I'm about to make some poor hiker find a dead body with the chest blown out. I'm about to dump a whole lot onto somebody.' That wouldn't be right."
Director Angus Benfield said he took this film on because of the message and its ability to possibly help others, and even save lives.
"I don't want to just make films for the sake of it, of do things for vanity purposes," Benfield said. "I want to do a film that I believe goes beyond the four walls of the theater -- something that will affect people in their everyday life.
Filmmakers have set up a crowdfunding site for the film on Indiegogo.com with commemorative items that can be purchased to help support the ongoing filming and editing process.
"Some filming has already happened in California," Eshleman said. "They'll be filming in Dahlonega, and up to Damascus and through Virginia and into Maine at the end of April and beginning to May, tentatively."
Eshleman said that process should take about 18 days and then around six months to edit.
The film's screenwriter is Todd Tavolazzi, who is still active in service to the United States Navy. The film also features a number of other veterans active in the production process.
Once the film is out in traditional formats for theatrical release, but will also be made available for all service members across the country for private screening purposes, group meetings, and veteran charity and outreach. A portion of all profits, at the request of Eshleman, will be donated to Disabled Veterans of American organization, and also to other veterans suicide aid and prevention groups.
"The film can also be used to help spread the message that it's not just PTSD, but depression also that can lead down a dark path, and most importantly that you're not alone," Eshleman said. "People tend to draw back. All you have to do is pick up the phone. There is always another choice."
Eshleman said, just like most combat veterans, he continues to live with battle scars, but every day has become a process.
"There are good days, and bad days, but as long as you've got family and friends and people around you, life is worth living," Eshleman said.