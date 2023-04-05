Calendar Graphic

April

Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., and the Visual Arts Guild are hosting their Middle and High School Student Art Show now through Friday, April 7. Galleries are free and open to the public for viewing during regular HAC hours.

