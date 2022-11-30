November
The Calhoun Police Department, 10 McDaniel Station Road, will host a public Ribbon Cutting on its new station Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 11 a.m.
December
The Gordon County Building Inspectors Office will host a meet and greet Friday, Dec. 2, at 2 p.m., at the Depot, 109 S. King St., to discuss inspections, requirements, and any concerns with the building local process.
The GEM Theatre, 114 N. Wall St., will host the Celtic Angels Friday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m. For tickets visit calhoungemtheatre.org, or call 706-625-3132.
Friends of New Echota will host a volunteer information reception Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Cherokee farmstead cabin at New Echota State Historic Site, 1211 Ga. Highway 225. Enjoy refreshments and learn about upcoming 2023 volunteer opportunities.
America's Home Showplace, 309 Belwood Road, is hosting a Toys For Tots toy drive event Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring an unwrapped gift to get a free holiday photo and be entered for a $200 gift card.
Henderson Farms, 591 N. Henderson Bend Road, will host its 3rd annual Christmas on the Farm Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with Santa, a petting zoo, face paint, local vendors, bounce houses, crafts, music and more. Entry fee is $25 per vehicle. Christmas trees will be available to sell.
The GEM Theatre, 114 N. Wall St., will host two free showings of National Lampoons Christmas Vacation Saturday, Dec 3, at 1 and 7 p.m. For more information about this and other free showings, visit calhoungemtheatre.org, or call 706-625-3132.
Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., will host Cake Decorating for Beginners Saturday, Dec. 3, from noon to 3 p.m. Cost is $75, or $70 for HAC members, with all supplies included.
Oostanaula School Community Club, 1595 Oostanaula Bend Road, will host its annual Band Appreciation Event Saturday, Dec. 3, at 4 p.m., with a home cooked meal served including drink and dessert served at 5 p.m. Cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children. Music will include gospel, bluegrass, country and Christmas themes from Highway 411, Shady Branch, Dixie Ramblers and the Bennett Family, with cakewalks and 50/50 drawings between sets.
Samantha Lusk and Associates Realty, 208 N. River St., will host its 4th annual Let’s Keep Gordon Warm coat, glove, sock and blanket drive, Saturday, Dec. 3, from 2 to 6 p.m., including photos with Santa, hot cocoa, letter to Santa, and more.
The City of Fairmount will host its Christmas Parade Saturday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m., followed by Santa at the Square with hot cocoa from 6:30 to 8 p.m. For information call City Hall at 706-337-5306 or stop by in person Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 574 Pleasant Hill Road, Ranger, will host singer songwriter Phil Cross to perform a collection of Christmas songs and other classics Sunday, Dec. 4. For more information email marica4@aol.com, or call 706-270-1345.
Harris Arts Center and Community Band will present a “Sounds of Christmas” concert Sunday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m., at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center on Oothcalooga Street. Tickets are $5 at the door. Visit harrisartscenter.com or call 706-629-2599 for more information.
Belwood Nursery, 1400 Highway 41 South, will host photos with Santa Claus Sunday, Dec. 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. No appointment necessary, bring your own camera.
The City of Adairsville will host its free Christmas on the Square downtown Monday, Dec. 5, from 4 to 8 p.m., with the parade at 5:30 p.m., including pictures with Santa, hot chocolate, s’mores and more.
United Way of Gordon County will host its annual Claus for a Cause Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Depot, 109 S. King St., including free professional photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, live music, desserts and hot drinks, craft stations, story time, games, and much more. Visit gordoncountyunitedway.org/christmas for more information.
The Calhoun Christmas Parade is set for Thursday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m., through downtown.
Living Water Ministries Church, 5730 Fairmount Highway, will host a Gospel Singing Saturday, Dec. 10, from 1 to 6 p.m. Along with music, there will be preaching from Evangelist Winston Ledford. A free Christmas dinner will be served, and toys for underprivileged local children will be collected.
Paw Angels Inc. will hist a Kids Holiday Craft Party Saturday, Dec. 10, from noon to 2 p.m., at the Calhoun Rec. Department, 601 S. River St., with crafts, snacks and holiday fun. Call 770-548-8938 to register. All proceeds benefit Paw Angels Rescue.
Jump-in-Jacks Zone, 149 Kelly Court, will host a Grinchmas Party Saturday, Dec. 10, 6 to 8 p.m.
Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 997 Brownlee Mountian Road, Adairsville, will host a Christmas singing featuring Dayspring Trio from Albany Sunday, Dec. 11, at 11 a.m. Pastor Andrew Campbell invites everyone to attend.
Cake Addicts, 235 W. Line St., will host a Family Gingerbread House Competition Sunday, Dec. 11, from 2 to 4 p.m. All participants should arrive 30 minutes early. First place prize is $500, second place is a Night Before Christmas family gift basket. All materials provided. Call 706-263-9018 for more information or to reserve a spot. Max members per table is six.
The GEM Theatre, 114 N. Wall St., will host G.F. Handel’s “The Messiah” Sunday, Dec. 11, at 3 p.m. Admission is free, donations appreciated. Visit calhoungemtheatre.org, or call 706-625-3132 for more information.
Food City, 225 Lovers Lane Road, will host photos with Santa and other festive holiday traditions Monday, Dec. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Sonoraville Baptist Church, 262 Old Fairmount Highway, will host “A Walk Through Bethlehem” Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. Beginning in the fellowship hall, guest will walk through eight live-action scenes sharing the events surrounding the birth of Jesus Christ.
First Presbyterian Church, 829 Red Bud Road, along with St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, will jointly host "The Glory of Christmas," a musical event celebrating Christ's birth, with Lloyd Larson Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m.
Harris Arts Center, 212 S. River St., and Calhoun Little Theatre will host a production of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” with five showings Dec. 15, 16, and 17 at 7 p.m., and Dec. 17 and 18, at 3 p.m. General admission tickets are $15, $12 for seniors and students, and $10 for HAC members online at harrisartscenter.com, or by calling 706-629-2599.
Divine Interventions will host a Toy Drive Saturday, Dec. 17, from noon to 2 p.m., at Black and Yellow Park, 110 McDaniel Station Road, in the big parking lot. All donations welcome.
The GEM Theatre, 114 N. Wall St., will host the annual Dana Patterson Merry Christmas Concert Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7:30 p.m. with music by Whitewater Junction, Faye Bentley and friends, as well as Christmas stories, and family fun. Proceeds will benefit Calhoun’s GEM Theatre. For tickets visit calhoungemtheatre.org, or call 706-625-3132.
CraneEater Community Church, 3168 Red Bud Road, will host The Light Before Christmas Children’s Play Sunday, Dec. 18, at 11 a.m.
Upcoming
Oostanaula Community Center, 1595 Oostanaula Bend Road, will host a benefit for Sherree Falls Thornbrough Saturday, Jan. 7, with lunch at noon and dinner at 5 p.m. Activities include, cake walks, auction, and music from Shady Branch and Highway 411. For more information call Marica at 706-270-1345, Barbara at 770-608-2050, or Tonia at 770-877-1354.
The GEM Theatre, 114 N. Wall St., will host the Interstellar Echoes: A Tribute to Pink Floyd Saturday, Jan. 14, at 7:30 p.m. For tickets visit calhoungemtheatre.org, or call 706-625-3132.
The GEM Theatre, 114 N. Wall St., will host comedian James Gregory Friday, Jan. 20, at 7:30 p.m. For tickets visit calhoungemtheatre.org, or call 706-625-3132.
Sonoraville High School will host its 2023 graduation ceremony at the Dalton Convention Center, 2211 Dug Gap Battle Road, Dalton, at 10 a.m.
Gordon Central High School will host its 2023 graduation ceremony at the Dalton Convention Center, 2211 Dug Gap Battle Road, Dalton, at 4 p.m.
Ongoing
Family Resource Center of Gordon County, 320 N. River St., hosts its Family Ties Relative Caregiver Program to third Thursday of each month, from noon to 1 p.m., with lunch provided. RSVP by the third Monday of each month to gwynn@frcgordon.org or 706-625-3311.
The Renis Barrett VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., hosts Bingo every Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m., with doors opening at 2.
Calhoun Elks Lodge, 143 Craigtown Road, hosts Bingo every Thursday with doors and concessions opening at 6 p.m., and calling beginning at 7 p.m.
The Calhoun Toastmasters Club meets the second and fourth Monday of each month from 7 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. For more information or to request a link to join, email president-1538605@toastmastersclubs.org, or visit toastmasters.org.
The Gordon County Local Emergency Planning Committee will meet the second Tuesday of each month at the Gordon County Fire Department Station 1, 218 Public Safety Drive. LEPC is a federally mandated entity composed of state and local officials, business representatives and members of the press, tasked with forming a partnership with local governments and industries as a resource for enhancing hazardous materials preparedness. Businesses interested in participating should contact Gordon County Emergency Management at 706-602-2905.
Organizers are working to form a Sexual Assault Survivor Group through the Gordon County Child Advocacy Center for victims of sexual assault who need more resources, support and education. Email Cindy@GordonCAC.org, or call 706-602-2184 for more information.
The Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging is making it possible those living with COPD, heart disease, arthritis, diabetes, depression, or any other chronic health condition to join its six-week Living Well with Chronic Conditions workshop from the safety of home. Those without a computer or Internet can have both provided to them during the workshop at no cost. The program meets two hours once per week. Registration is required by calling Rogena Walden at 706-295-6485.
The Renis Barrett VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., holds a Veterans Outreach Breakfast the last Saturday of each month, from 8 to 10 a.m., in the event hall. The free breakfast is open to all local veterans.
Fairmount Evangelist Evelyn Adams appears each Friday evening on WOTG TV online at wotgtv.com/west. For prayer requests call 706-671-7988.
Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., hosts Toddler Friday the second Friday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with hands-on art, story time and music. Cost per child is $7 for the first, and $5 for each additional child. For more information, call 706-629-2599.
The Northwest Georgia Breast Cancer Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the Peeples Cancer Institute conference room, 1212 Memorial Drive, Dalton. For questions, call 706-226-8966.
Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery program, meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at City of Refuge, located at 100 Peters St.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Tween-Out-Loud, each Wednesday from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. for a snack and fidget pack during a reading of The Tales of Beedle the Bard.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts First Steps in Music with Kaytlyn — a musical development lesson, the first Wednesday of each month, from 10:30 to 11 a.m., for preschool through first grade students.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Drama Club, the first Thursday of each month, from 4 to 5 p.m., for improv, games and stage skills practice.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Anime Club, the second Thursday of each month from 4 to 5 p.m. Hang out with super fans for anime culture and a movie.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts a Nerf Lock-In, the first Friday of each month from 6 to 8 p.m. Bring your favorite Nerf weapon or use one of theirs for snacks and a battle with students 6th through 12th grade.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Lunch Bunch Book Club, the last Friday of each month, from noon to 1 p.m. Bring a sack lunch and gather to enjoy some monthly-themed book club fun.