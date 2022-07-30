July

Christian Community Outreach will host its annual Back to School Celebration, Saturday, July 30, at 11:30 a.m., at the Calhoun Recreation Department, 601 S. River St. The sixth annual event will provide free back-to-school items, food, games, clothing, shoes and other fun for families in the community.

