Oostanaula Community Club will host a benefit, Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 3 p.m., for Calvery Springs Baptist Church. Home cooked meal at 5 p.m., with music from The Wilbanks Family, The Hindman Family, Living By Grace, Amanda Eastwood, Danika and Abby, Highly Favored and Calvary’s Way. Funds go toward restoring and repairing the century old sanctuary. For more info call Lynn at 706-844-5571, or Larry at 770-561-9392.

