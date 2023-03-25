Calendar Graphic

March

Sonoraville High School, 7340 Fairmount Highway, will host its annual Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show Saturday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free for spectators, with a $25 vehicle registration. Visit gcbe.org/shs or call 706-602-0302 for more information.

