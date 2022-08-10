August

A benefit gospel singing will be held at the Fairmount Community Center, 11921 Fairmount Highway, Saturday, Aug. 13, from 3 to 9 p.m., with Out of the Ashes, Highly Favored, Joyce Fortberry, Light House, Perry House, and Blood Line by Grace. Chicken plates with vegetables will be sold for $7 with lots of door prizes and cake walks. All donations will by Christmas toys. Call 706-671-7988 for more information.

