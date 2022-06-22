June
The Highland Rivers Behavioral Health Governing Board of Directors will meet on Wednesday, June 22, at 10:30 a.m., at the Cartersville Chamber of Commerce, 122 W. Main St. in Cartersville. The meeting is open to the public. For additional information call 706-270-5000.
Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., and Calhoun Little Threatre will host a production of “The Foreigner” by Larry Shue, Thursday, June 23, through Saturday, June 25, at 7 p.m., then again Sunday, June 26, at 3 p.m. General admission is $15, or $12 for seniors and students, and $10 for HAC members.
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 279 Wesley Chapel Road, will host a Gospel Singing Saturday, June 25, at 6 p.m., with The Vaughn Family. There will be a covered dish supper after the singing. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 574 Pleasant Hill Road in Ranger, will have regular fourth Sunday night singing on Sunday, June 26 starting at 6 p.m. There will be regular hymns with special guests Heather Jordan Moss and Pat Hall.
GEM Theatre, 114 N. Wall St., will host illustrator Adam Sanford, Monday, June 27, from 11 a.m. to noon, for newborns to fifth graders, as part of the Calhoun-Gordon County Library’s Summer Reading Program.
A Nominating Committee was appointed by the Board of Directors of Amicalola EMC at its June meeting to make nominations for directors whose terms expire at the Annual Meeting to be held October 1. This committee made up of Steve Garrison (representing Bartow/Cherokee Counties); Lee Lowman (representing Dawson/Forsyth Counties); Tim Ingram (representing Gordon/Pickens Counties); Doug Caldwell (representing Lumpkin County); and Jerry Weaver, (representing Fannin/Gilmer/Murray Counties) shall meet at the headquarters office, 544 Ga. 515, Jasper on June 28.
July
The Harris Arts Center will host its first Community Band Concert Saturday, July 2, at 7 p.m. at Calhoun City Park downtown. The show is free and open to the public.
The annual Star Spangled Celebration will be held Sunday, July 3, from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Cherokee Capital Fairgrounds, 1060 Liberty Road off Highway 53. Admission is free with concerts, food, vendors, magic and fireworks.
Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., will host Summer Theater Camp with Darlen Wright, July 11 through 22, for ages six through 16, for a production of “Mary Poppins Jr.” with performances Friday, July 22, and Saturday, July 23. Student registration for the two-week camp is $250 for non-members and $225 for HAC members.
Copper Creek Farm, 1514 Reeves Station Road, will host its annual Sunflower Festival through July 23. Visit CopperCreekFarm.com for times and prices.
Gordon County Chamber of Commerce will host a State of the Industry Economic Forecast Thursday, July 28, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center, 520 Oothcalooga St.
Christian Community Outreach will host its annual Back to School Celebration, Saturday, July 30, at 11:30 a.m. at the Calhoun Recreation Department, 601 S. River St. The sixth annual event will provide free back-to-school items, food, games, clothing, shoes and other fun for families in the community.
Ongoing
The Second Infantry Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army’s 2nd Infantry Division at any time. For information about the association’s 99th annual reunion in Kansas City, Missouri, Sept. 28 through Oct. 2, contact Mike Davino at 2ida.pao@charter.net or 919-498-1910.
The Renis Barrett VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., hosts Bingo every Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m., with doors opening at 2.
The Calhoun Toastmasters Club meets the second and fourth Monday of each month from 7 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. For more information or to request a link to join, email president-1538605@toastmastersclubs.org, or visit toastmasters.org online.
Tallatoona Community Action Partnership is currently accepting appointments for the Low Income Water Assistance Program from the general public. For an appointment call 770-817-4666, option 2, or 770-773-7730, option 2. Appointments will be conducted remotely by phone due to COVID-19 precautions.
The Gordon County Local Emergency Planning Committee will meet the second Tuesday of each month at the Gordon County Fire Department Station 1, 218 Public Safety Drive. LEPC is a federally mandated entity composed of state and local officials, business representatives and members of the press, tasked with forming a partnership with local governments and industries as a resource for enhancing hazardous materials preparedness. Businesses interested in participating should contact Gordon County Emergency Management at 706-602-2905.
Organizers are working to form a Sexual Assault Survivor Group through the Gordon County Child Advocacy Center for victims of sexual assault who need more resources, support and education. Email Cindy@GordonCAC.org, or call 706-602-2184 for more information.
From Gordon County Schools: All children ages 0-21 are entitled to a free education, and that includes children with physical, mental or emotional problems. Some of these children are not identified. Please help us locate and identify them. For more information, please call the Gordon County Board of Education, Special Education Office at 706-629-4474 or email Alecia Segursky, Director Exceptional Student Services at asegursky@gcbe.org if you know of a child with a disability that has not yet been identified.
The Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging is making it possible those living with COPD, heart disease, arthritis, diabetes, depression, or any other chronic health condition to join its six-week Living Well with Chronic Conditions workshop from the safety of home. Those without a computer or Internet can have both provided to them during the workshop at no cost. The program meets two hours once per week. Registration is required by calling Rogena Walden at 706-295-6485.
The Renis Barrett VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., will hold a veterans outreach breakfast the last Saturday of each month, from 8 to 10 a.m., in the event hall. The free breakfast is open to all local veterans.
Fairmount Evangelist Evelyn Adams appears each Friday evening on WOTG TV online at wotgtv.com/west. For prayer requests call 706-671-7988.
Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., hosts Toddler Friday the second Friday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with hands-on art, story time and music. Cost per child is $7 for the first, and $5 for each additional child. For more information, call 706-629-2599.
The Northwest Georgia Breast Cancer Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the Peeples Cancer Institute conference room, 1212 Memorial Drive, Dalton. For questions, call 706-226-8966.
Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery program, meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at City of Refuge, located at 100 Peters St.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Tween-Out-Loud, each Wednesday from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. for a snack and fidget pack during a reading of The Tales of Beedle the Bard.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts First Steps in Music with Kaytlyn — a musical development lesson, the first Wednesday of each month, from 10:30 to 11 a.m., for preschool through first grade students.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Drama Club, the first Thursday of each month, from 4 to 5 p.m., for improv, games and stage skills practice.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Anime Club, the second Thursday of each month from 4 to 5 p.m. Hang out with super fans for anime culture and a movie.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts a Nerf Lock-In, the first Friday of each month from 6 to 8 p.m. Bring your favorite Nerf weapon or use one of theirs for snacks and a battle with students 6th through 12th grade.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Lunch Bunch Book Club, the last Friday of each month, from noon to 1 p.m. Bring a sack lunch and gather to enjoy some monthly-themed book club fun.