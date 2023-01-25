Calendar Graphic

The Calhoun American Legion Post 47, 455 Belwood Road, will sell Shepherds Pie Plates Saturday, Jan. 28, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until food runs out. Plates are $9 and include shepherds pie, a corn muffin, a brownie and tea. Apple pie by the slice will also be available for $2. Proceeds will benefit the Legion Riders community service programs for local veterans and their families.

