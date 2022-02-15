February
Calhoun Rec. Department 2022 soccer registration is open now through Feb. 17 for ages five through 12. Contact Joshua Gallman at jgallman@calnet-ga.net or by calling 706-629-0177.
Hamilton Medical Center will host a free heart health assessment, Thursday, Feb. 17, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Gordon County Senior Center, 150 Cambridge Court. Register at the event to win a gift basket.
Keep Calhoun Gordon Beautiful will host its 2022 Arbor Day seedling giveaway, Saturday, Feb. 19, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Calhoun Recreation Department. A variety of seedlings will be offered so locals can select trees that are right for their property. Some varieties will be more limited than others.
Crane Eater Community Church, 3168 Red Bud Road, will host a two Pound Class workout sessions Saturday, Feb. 19, from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., and 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., at the Family Life Center. Love offerings will be collected at the door with proceeds benefiting the local FCA ministries.
Goodwill of Northwest Georgia will host a Job Readiness Training, Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 11 a.m. at the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave. Topics will include resumes, professionalism, and interview skills.
Hamilton Medical Center will offer its next Take it to Heart Program on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 6 p.m. To register or for more information, call 706-272-6114. Space has been limited more than usual due to COVID safety precautions.
The Highland Rivers Behavioral Health Governing Board of Directors will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 10:30 a.m. at the Cartersville Chamber of Commerce, 122 W Main St. The meeting is open to the public. Call 706-270-5000 for additional information.
The Great Pages Circus will be at the Layne Performance Arena, 133 Cooper Road, Wednesday, Feb. 23, with shows at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., including camel, pony and horse rides, as well as clowns, and aerial performers.
Calhoun Rec. Department 2022 baseball and softball registration is open now through Feb. 24 for ages five through 14. Register online at CalhounRec.com or in person at 601 S. River St. Call 706-629-0177 for more information.
Hamilton Medical Center will offer Take it to Heart Program on Saturday, Feb. 26, at scheduled times. To register or for more information, call 706-272-6114. Space has been limited more than usual due to COVID safety precautions.
Gordon County Parks and Recreation is hosting its second annual Ties & Tiaras Daddy-Daughter Dance, Saturday, Feb. 26, from 6 to 9 p.m., at the Sonoraville Rec. Department gym, 7494 Fairmount Highway. There will be dinner, dancing and photos. Admission is free, but participants must RSVP by calling 706-602-4435.
March
The Cherokee Promenaders Square Dance Club will offer lessons at the Calhoun Rec. Department, 601 S. River St., Thursday, March 3, from 6 to 7 p.m. The first three nights are free, then $6 per person thereafter. Call 770-548-6417 for more information.
The Gordon County Saddle Club will host its annual Equine Care Clinic, Saturday, March 5, at the Northwest Georgia Livestock Pavilion, 1286 Highway 53 Spur, from 9 a.m. to noon. For more information call 770-548-5956 or visit the Gordon County Saddle Club Facebook page.
Crane Eater Community Church, 3168 Red Bud Road, will hold its annual Chili Cook-Off event Saturday, March 12.
The Gordon County Agriculture Service Center, 1282 Highway 53 Spur, will host a How to Grow Your Vegetable Garden Transplants class with guest speaker Bob Westerfield, Tuesday, March 15, from 10 a.m. to noon, with registration beginning at 9:30 a.m. Pre-registration with a $10 fee per person is required. Call 706-629-8685 or email gbowman@uga.edu for more information.
Goodwill of Northwest Georgia will host a Job Readiness Training, Tuesday, March 22, at 11 a.m. at the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave. Topics will include resumes, professionalism, and interview skills.
Upcoming
The Calhoun VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., will host live magic shows with combat veteran, post member and magician Mike Frisbee on Saturday, April 9. Doors open at noon for a 1 p.m. show, and 7 p.m. for an 8 p.m. evening show. Pre-show adult (12+) tickets are $18 plus processing fee, and each includes entry for one child, age 4 and under. Pre-show tickets for kids 5 through 11 are $8 each plus processing fee. All tickets include a drink and a bag of popcorn for the show, with proceeds benefiting the post.
Ongoing
Tallatoona Community Action Partnership is currently accepting appointments for the Low Income Water Assistance Program from the general public. For an appointment call 770-817-4666, option 2, or 770-773-7730, option 2. Appointments will be conducted remotely by phone due to COVID-19 precautions.
The Gordon County Local Emergency Planning Committee will meet the second Tuesday of each month at the Gordon County Fire Department Station 1, 218 Public Safety Drive. LEPC is a federally mandated entity composed of state and local officials, business representatives and members of the press, tasked with forming a partnership with local governments and industries as a resource for enhancing hazardous materials preparedness. Businesses interested in participating should contact Gordon County Emergency Management at 706-602-2905.
Organizers are working to form a Sexual Assault Survivor Group through the Gordon County Child Advocacy Center for victims of sexual assault who need more resources, support and education. Email Cindy@GordonCAC.org, or call 706-602-2184 for more information.
From Gordon County Schools: All children ages 0-21 are entitled to a free education, and that includes children with physical, mental or emotional problems. Some of these children are not identified. Please help us locate and identify them. For more information, please call the Gordon County Board of Education, Special Education Office at 706-629-4474 or email Alecia Segursky, Director Exceptional Student Services at asegursky@gcbe.org if you know of a child with a disability that has not yet been identified.
The Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging is making it possible those living with COPD, heart disease, arthritis, diabetes, depression, or any other chronic health condition to join its six-week Living Well with Chronic Conditions workshop from the safety of home. Those without a computer or Internet can have both provided to them during the workshop at no cost. The program meets two hours once per week. Registration is required by calling Rogena Walden at 706-295-6485.
The Renis Barrett VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., will hold a veterans outreach breakfast the last Saturday of each month, from 8 to 10 a.m., in the event hall. The free breakfast is open to all local veterans.
Fairmount Evangelist Evelyn Adams appears each Friday evening on WOTG TV online at wotgtv.com/west. For prayer requests call 706-671-7988.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., has paused Noni’s Nook Story Time until March 1.
Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., hosts Toddler Friday the second Friday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with hands-on art, story time and music. Cost per child is $7 for the first, and $5 for each additional child. For more information, call 706-629-2599.
The Northwest Georgia Breast Cancer Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the Peeples Cancer Institute conference room, 1212 Memorial Drive, Dalton. For questions, call 706-226-8966.
Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery program, meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at City of Refuge, located at 100 Peters St.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Tween-Out-Loud, each Wednesday from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. for a snack and fidget pack during a reading of The Tales of Beedle the Bard.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts First Steps in Music with Kaytlyn — a musical development lesson, the first Wednesday of each month, from 10:30 to 11 a.m., for preschool through first grade students.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., has temporarily paused Baby Lap & Sign until March 1.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Drama Club, the first Thursday of each month, from 4 to 5 p.m., for improv, games and stage skills practice.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., has temporarily paused Tiny Tot Movie Time until March 1.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Anime Club, the second Thursday of each month from 4 to 5 p.m. Hang out with super fans for anime culture and a movie.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts a Nerf Lock-In, the first Friday of each month from 6 to 8 p.m. Bring your favorite Nerf weapon or use one of theirs for snacks and a battle with students 6th through 12th grade.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Lunch Bunch Book Club, the last Friday of each month, from noon to 1 p.m. Bring a sack lunch and gather to enjoy some monthly-themed book club fun.