September

The Northwest Georgia Fair runs now through Saturday, Sept. 17, at the NWGA Fairgrounds, 1060 Liberty Road, just off Highway 53. Unlimited carnival ride tickets are $25, with nightly concerts, livestock shows, pageants, school band performances, and a petting zoo. Visit nwgafair.com online for more information.

