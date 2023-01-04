Calendar Graphic

January

Oostanaula Community Center, 1595 Oostanaula Bend Road, will host a benefit for Sherree Falls Thornbrough Saturday, Jan. 7, with lunch at noon and dinner at 5 p.m. Activities include, cake walks, auction, and music from Shady Branch and Highway 411. For more information call Marica at 706-270-1345, Barbara at 770-608-2050, or Tonia at 770-877-1354.

