Oostanaula School Community Club will host a benefit Saturday, Jan. 21, with a home cooked dinner at 5 p.m. Plates are $10 for adults and $5 for children under 10 including two choices of meat, all the vegetables you can eat, dessert and drink. Mars Hill Pickers and a Turkey Mountain Bluegrass will perform, along with cake walks cake auction and door prizes. Call Barbara Talley (770-608-2050), Brandon Banks (706-979-5450), and Jo Ann Sosebee (706-263-0145).

