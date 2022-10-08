October

Keep Calhoun-Gordon Beautiful will hold its Fall Recycling Event and Food and Blood Drive Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Rock Bridge Community Church, 906 Curtis Parkway. Items accepted will include batteries, eyeglasses, paints, paper, plastics, tennis shoes, electronics and hazardous wastes. For more, visit keepcalhoungordonbeautiful.org.

