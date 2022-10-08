October
Keep Calhoun-Gordon Beautiful will hold its Fall Recycling Event and Food and Blood Drive Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Rock Bridge Community Church, 906 Curtis Parkway. Items accepted will include batteries, eyeglasses, paints, paper, plastics, tennis shoes, electronics and hazardous wastes. For more, visit keepcalhoungordonbeautiful.org.
Living Water Ministries Church, 5730 Fairmount Highway, will host a gospel singing benefit Saturday, Oct. 8, from 1 to 6 p.m. Along with music, there will be door prizes and a cake auction. Hot dog plates will be served with sides, a drink and dessert for $7 each. All proceeds will go to buy toys for underprivileged local kids at Christmas.
Fairview Church of God will host its Homecoming Sunday, Oct. 9, at 11 a.m., with Evangelist Mylan Brookins, and music from the Parker Family. Food will be served.
The Gordon County Republican Party will meet Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Depot, 109 S. King St., at 6 p.m. Ga. GOP 2nd Vice Chair and Ga. Republican Assembly VP Brandt Frost will speak.
Eagle’s Way Life Center, 1588 Highway 41 S., will host Evangelist Milton Martin Jr., for a revival on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 11 a.m., and 6 p.m., and Monday, Oct. 10, through Friday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. nightly.
The “Formed By Fire” and “Songs of the Sacred Harp” exhibits run now through Friday, Oct. 14, at the Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St. Admission is free.
Gordon County Antique Engine and Tractor Club will host its 19th Annual Antique Engine and Tractor Show Friday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 15, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Northwest Georgia Regional Fairground, 1060 Liberty Road, off Highway 53. Free admission, rain or shine.
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 279 Wesley Chapel Road, will hold its first Women’s Fall Bazaar Saturday, Oct. 15, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with arts and crafts, attic treasures, cakes and pies, canned goods, Christmas items, fresh produce, live music, a silent auction and wood furniture. Lunch will be available and admission is free.
Fairmount City Library will hold an overstock Book Sale Saturday, Oct. 15, at Tate Park off Highway 411 in downtown from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Oak Grove Baptist Church, 997 Brownlee Mountain Road, Adairsville, will host a benefit auction for one of its congregation Saturday, Oct. 15 starting at 4 p.m. The auction will feature antiques, collectibles, and more. There will also be spaghetti plates for sale, and a cake walk. The Dove Quartet will sing starting at 6 p.m. For more information, contact Rachel at 706-934-0320.
Calhoun Elks Lodge, 143 Craigtown Road, will host a Spencer Causey Celebration of Life Memorial Golf Outing Saturday, Oct. 22, at noon, with a reception in the Lodge Room at 3 p.m. The event is a 9-hole two-person scramble with no entry fee. For play, RSVP by Oct. 1, or Oct. 8 for reception only by text to 706-260-6576.
The annual Rotary Club of Calhoun Golf Tournament is set for Wednesday, Oct. 19, with registration at 11 a.m., and shotgun start at 1 p.m. Box lunches will be provided for an 18-hole four-man scramble at Fields Ferry Golf Club, 581 Fields Ferry Drive. Entry forms available at the club, or by emailing proshop@fieldsferrygolf.com. Call Jim Rosencrance at 706-263-6631 for more information.
The Local Emergency Planning Committee will hold its next meeting Thursday, Oct. 20, at 9 a.m., at the EOC, 218 Public Safety Drive. Discussion will be the Hazardous Materials Drill held Sept. 6.
The American Red Cross will host a Blood Drive Thursday, Oct. 20, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Gordon Central High School’s auxiliary Gym, 335 Warrior Path.
The Calhoun Homerun Booster Club will host the Halloween Hustle 5K Saturday, Oct. 22, at 6:30 p.m., beginning at the Calhoun Rec. Department, 601 S. River St. Proceeds benefit the Calhoun High School baseball team.
Christian Community Outreach will host a Coat and Blanket Outreach Saturday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at City Park, 308 N. Wall St. There will be free coats (kids and adults) and blankets to anyone in need. Call 678-767-0071 for more information.
Calhoun VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., will host its Fall Festival and Charity Jeep Show Saturday, Oct. 22, from 5 to 9 p.m., with animals, games, food and more. Jeep entry is $10 with proceeds supporting continued work at the post.
Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 997 Brownlee Mountain Road, Adairsville, will host its Fall Festival Saturday, Oct. 22 from 6 to 9 p.m., with hay rides, a pumpkin room, fair food, bouncy castle, carnival games, face painting, and more.
Calhoun Woman’s Club will host its 2022 Sequoyah Ball themed “Written Under the Stars” Saturday, Oct. 22, at 6:30 p.m., at the Historic Fox Building, 209 S. Wall St. All tickets previously purchased will be honored. Visit calhounwomansclub.org for more information.
Rivers Alive will host its annual river cleanup event scheduled Saturday, Oct. 29, with registration starting at 7:45 a.m. For more information call 706-629-8685 or email bpass@uga.edu.
Seo’s Martial Arts will present its 2022 Taekwondo Tournament Saturday, Oct. 29, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Calhoun Middle School gym, 399 S. River St. Admission is $5 for the full event and concessions will be available. Events include Taekwondo forms, board breaking, sparring, weapons performance and martial arts demonstrations. There will also be giveaways and prizes, as well as special community figure guests.
Calhoun Elks Club, 143 Craigtown Road, will host its annual Halloween Party Saturday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m., with costume contests, specialty drinks and spooky karaoke.
Reverend Chris Stanley invites all to attend Sunday Night Singing featuring GloryBound Quartet on Oct. 30 starting at 6 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church, 8944 Red Bud Road in Ranger.
Upcoming
The Harris Arts Center & Community Chorus are currently holding rehearsals Tuesday nights at 6:30 p.m., at 212 S. Wall St., with performances set for Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19. Call 706-629-2599 or visit harrisartscenter.com for more information.
Defend The Voiceless, a local non-profit, host "A Night Of Worship And Awareness" Friday, Nov. 18, from 6 to 9 p.m., at Calhoun City Park, 215 N. Wall St.
The Calhoun Christmas Parade is set for Thursday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m., in downtown.
Living Water Ministries Church, 5730 Fairmount Highway, will host a gospel singing Saturday, Dec. 10, from 1 to 6 p.m. Along with music, there will be preaching from Evangelist Winston Ledford. A free Christmas dinner will be served, and toys for underprivileged local children will be collected.
Ongoing
The Renis Barrett VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., hosts Bingo every Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m., with doors opening at 2.
Calhoun Elks Lodge, 143 Craigtown Road, hosts Bingo every Thursday with doors and concessions opening at 6 p.m., and calling beginning at 7 p.m.
The Calhoun Toastmasters Club meets the second and fourth Monday of each month from 7 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. For more information or to request a link to join, email president-1538605@toastmastersclubs.org, or visit toastmasters.org.
Tallatoona Community Action Partnership is currently accepting appointments for the Low Income Water Assistance Program from the general public. For an appointment call 770-817-4666, option 2, or 770-773-7730, option 2. Appointments will be conducted remotely by phone due to COVID-19 precautions.
The Gordon County Local Emergency Planning Committee will meet the second Tuesday of each month at the Gordon County Fire Department Station 1, 218 Public Safety Drive. LEPC is a federally mandated entity composed of state and local officials, business representatives and members of the press, tasked with forming a partnership with local governments and industries as a resource for enhancing hazardous materials preparedness. Businesses interested in participating should contact Gordon County Emergency Management at 706-602-2905.
Organizers are working to form a Sexual Assault Survivor Group through the Gordon County Child Advocacy Center for victims of sexual assault who need more resources, support and education. Email Cindy@GordonCAC.org, or call 706-602-2184 for more information.
The Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging is making it possible those living with COPD, heart disease, arthritis, diabetes, depression, or any other chronic health condition to join its six-week Living Well with Chronic Conditions workshop from the safety of home. Those without a computer or Internet can have both provided to them during the workshop at no cost. The program meets two hours once per week. Registration is required by calling Rogena Walden at 706-295-6485.
The Renis Barrett VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., holds a veterans outreach breakfast the last Saturday of each month, from 8 to 10 a.m., in the event hall. The free breakfast is open to all local veterans.
Fairmount Evangelist Evelyn Adams appears each Friday evening on WOTG TV online at wotgtv.com/west. For prayer requests call 706-671-7988.
Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., hosts Toddler Friday the second Friday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with hands-on art, story time and music. Cost per child is $7 for the first, and $5 for each additional child. For more information, call 706-629-2599.
The Northwest Georgia Breast Cancer Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the Peeples Cancer Institute conference room, 1212 Memorial Drive, Dalton. For questions, call 706-226-8966.
Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery program, meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at City of Refuge, located at 100 Peters St.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Tween-Out-Loud, each Wednesday from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. for a snack and fidget pack during a reading of The Tales of Beedle the Bard.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts First Steps in Music with Kaytlyn — a musical development lesson, the first Wednesday of each month, from 10:30 to 11 a.m., for preschool through first grade students.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Drama Club, the first Thursday of each month, from 4 to 5 p.m., for improv, games and stage skills practice.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Anime Club, the second Thursday of each month from 4 to 5 p.m. Hang out with super fans for anime culture and a movie.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts a Nerf Lock-In, the first Friday of each month from 6 to 8 p.m. Bring your favorite Nerf weapon or use one of theirs for snacks and a battle with students 6th through 12th grade.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Lunch Bunch Book Club, the last Friday of each month, from noon to 1 p.m. Bring a sack lunch and gather to enjoy some monthly-themed book club fun.