May
Calhoun VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., will host its annual Memorial Day weekend Car and Bike Show, Saturday, May 28. Breakfast will be at 8 a.m., bike ride registration at 8:30 with kick stands up at 10, with start and finish at the post. Car show registration will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a $20 registration fee. Call 706-383-6442 or email vfw5376@gmail.com for more information.
Georgia-Cumberland Academy, 397 Academy Drive, will hold its 2022 commencement Saturday, May 28, at 8 p.m.
Retired General Terry Nesbitt will speak at the special Memorial Day Service at New Echota United Methodist Church, 488 Red Bud Road, Sunday, May 29, with special memorial service beginning at 11 a.m. The entire community is welcome.
Harmony Church, 160 Harmony Church Road, will host Rev. Leon Smith and his wife, Connie, for a gospel music concert alongside other local talent and some congressional hymns on Sunday, May 29, beginning at 10:30 a.m.
West Union Baptist Church, 1560 Everett Springs Road, is hosting a A community-wide Red Book Singing, Sunday, May 29, at 6 p.m., with a full rhythm section. Covered dish meal to follow.
Oostanaula School Community Club, 1595 Oostanaula Bend Road, will host its annual Memorial Day Bluegrass Festival, Monday, May 30, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $6 at the door with entertainment from the Bennett Family, Dixie Ramblers, Highway 411, The McDougle Family and Shady Branch. Jamming is encouraged. Hamburger and hot dog lunch begins at noon with drinks and dessert for $7 and $3.50 for children. Dinner begins at 6 p.m. with chicken, dressing, ham, sides, drinks and desserts. There will be cakewalks, raffles, and door prizes also.
Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 997 Brownlee Mountain Road, Adairsville, host Bible school Tuesday, May 31, through Friday, June 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. nightly. The theme will be “Heroes of the Faith” for pre-K through 8th grade with nightly suppers. Friday will be family night with waterside and games. Transportation available. Call 706-843-7986 for more information.
June
The Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., will host a 135th birthday celebration honoring Gordon County native tenor Roland Hayes, Friday, June 3, at 7 p.m., featuring tenors Timothy Miller and Brent Davis, along with pianist Will Buthod. Admission is $15, or $12 for students and seniors, and $10 for HAC members.
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 3066 Fairmount Highway, will celebrate Homecoming Sunday, June 5, at 11 a.m. Former Pastor Darris Baker will be guest speaker, with dinner on the grounds to follow. Everyone welcome, especially former members. A special collection will be taken with proceeds going to the care and upkeep of the church cemetery.
New Town Baptist Church will host the Kingsmen Quartet on Sunday, June 5, at 11 a.m., during regular church service. A love offering will be received.
Calhoun Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1411 Rome Road, will host a Vacation Bible School for ages 4 through 12, June 6 through 10 from 6 to 8:15 p.m. Daniel’s courage throughout captivity in Babylon will be the theme.
The Gem Theatre, 114 N. Wall St., will show the film “Bednobs and Broomsticks” Tuesday, June 7 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to kick off its six week summer movie series.
The Board of Trustees of the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, will hold its regular quarterly meeting Tuesday, June 7, at 4:30 p.m. at the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 North Park Ave. This meeting is open to the public.
The Atlanta Braves 2021 World Series trophy will be in downtown Calhoun at the Depot, 109 S. King St., Friday, June 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., is hosting Cruise Night, Saturday, June 11, at 6 p.m. Tickets are $75, and registration is required by June 1.
Calhoun Swarm Football will host its inaugural Golf Classic, Thursday, June 16, at Fields Ferry Golf Club, 518 Fields Ferry Drive, with registration at noon, a shotgun start at 1 p.m., and awards at 6:30 p.m. For more information visit calhounswarm.com, email info@calhounswarm.com or call 706-483-2299.
Upcoming
Christian Community Outreach will host its annual Back to School Celebration, Saturday, July 30, at 11:30 a.m. at the Calhoun Recreation Department, 601 S. River St. The sixth annual event will provide free back-to-school items, food, games, clothing, shoes and other fun for families in the community.
Ongoing
The Renis Barrett VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., hosts Bingo every Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m., with doors opening at 2.
The Calhoun Toastmasters Club meets the second and fourth Monday of each month from 7 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. For more information or to request a link to join, email president-1538605@toastmastersclubs.org, or visit toastmasters.org online.
Tallatoona Community Action Partnership is currently accepting appointments for the Low Income Water Assistance Program from the general public. For an appointment call 770-817-4666, option 2, or 770-773-7730, option 2. Appointments will be conducted remotely by phone due to COVID-19 precautions.
The Gordon County Local Emergency Planning Committee will meet the second Tuesday of each month at the Gordon County Fire Department Station 1, 218 Public Safety Drive. LEPC is a federally mandated entity composed of state and local officials, business representatives and members of the press, tasked with forming a partnership with local governments and industries as a resource for enhancing hazardous materials preparedness. Businesses interested in participating should contact Gordon County Emergency Management at 706-602-2905.
Organizers are working to form a Sexual Assault Survivor Group through the Gordon County Child Advocacy Center for victims of sexual assault who need more resources, support and education. Email Cindy@GordonCAC.org, or call 706-602-2184 for more information.
From Gordon County Schools: All children ages 0-21 are entitled to a free education, and that includes children with physical, mental or emotional problems. Some of these children are not identified. Please help us locate and identify them. For more information, please call the Gordon County Board of Education, Special Education Office at 706-629-4474 or email Alecia Segursky, Director Exceptional Student Services at asegursky@gcbe.org if you know of a child with a disability that has not yet been identified.
The Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging is making it possible those living with COPD, heart disease, arthritis, diabetes, depression, or any other chronic health condition to join its six-week Living Well with Chronic Conditions workshop from the safety of home. Those without a computer or Internet can have both provided to them during the workshop at no cost. The program meets two hours once per week. Registration is required by calling Rogena Walden at 706-295-6485.
The Renis Barrett VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., will hold a veterans outreach breakfast the last Saturday of each month, from 8 to 10 a.m., in the event hall. The free breakfast is open to all local veterans.
Fairmount Evangelist Evelyn Adams appears each Friday evening on WOTG TV online at wotgtv.com/west. For prayer requests call 706-671-7988.
Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., hosts Toddler Friday the second Friday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with hands-on art, story time and music. Cost per child is $7 for the first, and $5 for each additional child. For more information, call 706-629-2599.
The Northwest Georgia Breast Cancer Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the Peeples Cancer Institute conference room, 1212 Memorial Drive, Dalton. For questions, call 706-226-8966.
Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery program, meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at City of Refuge, located at 100 Peters St.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Tween-Out-Loud, each Wednesday from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. for a snack and fidget pack during a reading of The Tales of Beedle the Bard.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts First Steps in Music with Kaytlyn — a musical development lesson, the first Wednesday of each month, from 10:30 to 11 a.m., for preschool through first grade students.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Drama Club, the first Thursday of each month, from 4 to 5 p.m., for improv, games and stage skills practice.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Anime Club, the second Thursday of each month from 4 to 5 p.m. Hang out with super fans for anime culture and a movie.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts a Nerf Lock-In, the first Friday of each month from 6 to 8 p.m. Bring your favorite Nerf weapon or use one of theirs for snacks and a battle with students 6th through 12th grade.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Lunch Bunch Book Club, the last Friday of each month, from noon to 1 p.m. Bring a sack lunch and gather to enjoy some monthly-themed book club fun.