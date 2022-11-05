November
Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., will host a National November Writing Month Write-In Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Thomas Funeral Home, 535 Red Bud Road, will host an open house for new its Calhoun-Gordon County History Center Saturday, Nov. 5, at 5 p.m. with live music, light refreshments and door prizes.
SMA Seo’s Martial Arts, 200 Golden Circle Drive, will host a free Superhero Festival Saturday, Nov. 5, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with superheroes, inflatables, candy, carnival games, food trucks, face paint, balloon animals, and vendors. Call 706-629-7367 or email seosmartialarts@gmail.com for more information.
Calhoun Moose Lodge, 329 Prater Lake Road, will hold a benefit for Rita Chandler Saturday, Nov. 5, from 1 to 5 p.m. with a $10 dinner, cake walks, drawings and more to benefit with cancer diagnosis expenses.
Resaca Assembly of God, 904 Resaca Lafayette Road, Resaca, will hold its Fall Festival, Saturday, Nov. 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be fun activities, food and candy. Everyone welcome.
Calhoun Elks Club will host Sip and Paint Night Monday, Nov. 7, at 6 p.m. in the Elks Lounge with light sips and snacks. Admission is $55 per person. Call 256-520-1929 for more information.
Calhoun City Schools will host a Community Chorus Performance for Veterans by the CPS Stinger Singers, the CES Jacket Jammers, and the sixth grade CES Chorus Thursday, Nov. 10, at 6:30 p.m., at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center, Oothcalooga Street.
Calhoun City Schools will host a Veterans Breakfast at the Early Learning Center, 313 Barrett Road, Friday, Nov. 11, at 7:45 a.m., and a Veterans Parade the same day at 9 a.m., at the Primary/Elementary School Complex, 102 Raymond King Drive. Both events are by student invitation.
The City of Adairsville will hold a Veterans Day ceremony Friday, Nov. 11, at 9 a.m., at Veterans Memorial Park, 17 Legacy Way.
Red Bud Middle and Elementary schools, 821 Hunts Gin Road, invite all community veterans to a drive-through Veterans Day Parade Friday, Nov. 11, at 9 a.m., with line-up at 8:30 a.m. at the football field parking area.
Sonoraville High School, 7340 Fairmount Highway, will hold a Veterans Day drive thru parade Friday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m. RSVP at forms.gle/2r2x4h3T4ASQRtPh8 online.
AdventHealth Gordon invites all area military veterans and Patriot Guard members for a free Veterans Day lunch at the Calhoun Chick-Fil-A, 495 Highway 53, Friday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Calhoun VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., will host a free Veterans Day Dinner Friday Nov. 11, at 6 p.m. open to all local veterans.
Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., will host Cake Decorating for Beginners Saturday, Nov. 12, from noon to 3 p.m. Cost is $75, or $70 for HAC members, with all supplies included.
Sugar Valley Baptist Church will host Rally in the Valley Scavenger Hunt Saturday, Nov. 12, at 6 p.m.
Maximum One Community Realtors, 416 N. Wall St., will host a Career Expo & Job Fair Monday, Nov. 14, at 4 p.m.
The GEM Theatre, 114 N. Wall St., will host Belmont Baptist Ring Praise Monday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m. For more information visit calhoungemtheatre.org, or call 706-625-3132.
Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., will host a “May Your Sweaters Be Ugly and Bright” Ladies’ Luncheon Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 11 a.m. Tickets are $25 per person at harrisartscenter.com or by phone at 706-629-2599.
World Harvest Church, 2335 Red Bud Road, will host the Impact Calhoun Resource Fair Friday, Nov. 18, from 1 to 4 p.m., with food boxes, and a clothing closet.
The Harris Arts Center & Community Chorus are currently holding rehearsals Tuesday nights at 6:30 p.m., at 212 S. Wall St., and will host a Community Chorus Sing On! Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for general admission, $12 for seniors and students, and $10 for HAC members.
Defend The Voiceless, a local non-profit, host “A Night Of Worship And Awareness” Friday, Nov. 18, from 6 to 9 p.m., at Calhoun City Park, 215 N. Wall St.
The GEM Theatre, 114 N. Wall St., will host Free Bird with Guest The Wandering Willows Friday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m. For tickets visit calhoungemtheatre.org, or call 706-625-3132.
Gordon County Parks and Recreation, 7494 Fairmount Highway, will host its Fall Yard Sale, Saturday, Nov. 19, at 8 a.m. Spaces are $10 each. Call 706-602-4435 for more information.
Calhoun First Presbyterian Church, 829 Red Bud Road, will host its Mistletoe market Arts & Crafts Fair Saturday, Nov. 19, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
City of Refuge church, 100 Peters St., Suite 80, will host a Parent’s Night Out: Drive In Movie with pizza, car decorations and concessions, for showings of Encanto and Sing 2. Admission is $20 for the first child and $10 for each additional with funds going towards the church’s youth ministry.
The GEM Theatre, 114 N. Wall St., will host 20 Ride: A Zac Brown Tribute Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7:30 p.m. For tickets visit calhoungemtheatre.org, or call 706-625-3132.
The GEM Theatre, 114 N. Wall St., will host a free showing of The Polar Express Sunday, Nov. 20, at 2 p.m. For more information about this and other free showings, visit calhoungemtheatre.org, or call 706-625-3132.
Calhoun businesses will host a Christmas Open House, Sunday, Nov. 20, throughout town. See the Nov. 16 edition of the Calhoun Times for details.
The GEM Theatre, 114 N. Wall St., will host a free showing of Christmas in Connecticuit Monday, Nov. 21, at 1 p.m. For more information about this and other free showings, visit calhoungemtheatre.org, or call 706-625-3132.
Oostanaula School Community Club, 1595 Oostanaula Bend Road, has some November and December openings to host holiday and birthday parties, showers and other events. Contact Joann Sosebee (706-263-0145) or Barbara Talley (770-608-2050) for information.
December
The GEM Theatre, 114 N. Wall St., will host the Celtic Angels Friday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m. For tickets visit calhoungemtheatre.org, or call 706-625-3132.
The GEM Theatre, 114 N. Wall St., will host two free showings of National Lampoons Christmas Vacation Saturday, Dec 3, at 1 and 7 p.m. For more information about this and other free showings, visit calhoungemtheatre.org, or call 706-625-3132.
Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., will host Cake Decorating for Beginners Saturday, Dec. 3, from noon to 3 p.m. Cost is $75, or $70 for HAC members, with all supplies included.
The City of Fairmount will host its Christmas Parade Saturday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m., followed by Santa at the Square with hot cocoa from 6:30 to 8 p.m. For information call City Hall at 706-337-5306 or stop by in person Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
United Way of Gordon County will host its annual Claus for a Cause Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Depot, 109 S. King St., including free professional photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, live music, desserts and hot drinks, craft stations, story time, games, and much more. Visit gordoncountyunitedway.org/christmas for more information.
The Calhoun Christmas Parade is set for Thursday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m., in downtown.
Living Water Ministries Church, 5730 Fairmount Highway, will host a Gospel Singing Saturday, Dec. 10, from 1 to 6 p.m. Along with music, there will be preaching from Evangelist Winston Ledford. A free Christmas dinner will be served, and toys for underprivileged local children will be collected.
The GEM Theatre, 114 N. Wall St., will host the annual Dana Patterson Merry Christmas Concert Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7:30 p.m. with music by Whitewater Junction, Faye Bentley and friends, as well as Christmas stories, and family fun. Proceeds will benefit Calhoun’s GEM Theatre. For tickets visit calhoungemtheatre.org, or call 706-625-3132.
CraneEater Community Church, 3168 Red Bud Road, will host The Light Before Christmas Children’s Play Sunday, Dec. 18, at 11 a.m.
Upcoming
The GEM Theatre, 114 N. Wall St., will host the Interstellar Echoes: A Tribute to Pink Floyd Saturday, Jan. 14, at 7:30 p.m. For tickets visit calhoungemtheatre.org, or call 706-625-3132.
The GEM Theatre, 114 N. Wall St., will host comedian James Gregory Friday, Jan. 20, at 7:30 p.m. For tickets visit calhoungemtheatre.org, or call 706-625-3132.
Ongoing
Family Resource Center of Gordon County, 320 N. River St., hosts its Family Ties Relative Caregiver Program to third Thursday of each month, from noon to 1 p.m., with lunch provided. RSVP by the third Monday of each month to gwynn@frcgordon.org or 706-625-3311.
The Renis Barrett VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., hosts Bingo every Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m., with doors opening at 2.
Calhoun Elks Lodge, 143 Craigtown Road, hosts Bingo every Thursday with doors and concessions opening at 6 p.m., and calling beginning at 7 p.m.
The Calhoun Toastmasters Club meets the second and fourth Monday of each month from 7 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. For more information or to request a link to join, email president-1538605@toastmastersclubs.org, or visit toastmasters.org.
The Gordon County Local Emergency Planning Committee will meet the second Tuesday of each month at the Gordon County Fire Department Station 1, 218 Public Safety Drive. LEPC is a federally mandated entity composed of state and local officials, business representatives and members of the press, tasked with forming a partnership with local governments and industries as a resource for enhancing hazardous materials preparedness. Businesses interested in participating should contact Gordon County Emergency Management at 706-602-2905.
Organizers are working to form a Sexual Assault Survivor Group through the Gordon County Child Advocacy Center for victims of sexual assault who need more resources, support and education. Email Cindy@GordonCAC.org, or call 706-602-2184 for more information.
The Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging is making it possible those living with COPD, heart disease, arthritis, diabetes, depression, or any other chronic health condition to join its six-week Living Well with Chronic Conditions workshop from the safety of home. Those without a computer or Internet can have both provided to them during the workshop at no cost. The program meets two hours once per week. Registration is required by calling Rogena Walden at 706-295-6485.
The Renis Barrett VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., holds a Veterans Outreach Breakfast the last Saturday of each month, from 8 to 10 a.m., in the event hall. The free breakfast is open to all local veterans.
Fairmount Evangelist Evelyn Adams appears each Friday evening on WOTG TV online at wotgtv.com/west. For prayer requests call 706-671-7988.
Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., hosts Toddler Friday the second Friday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with hands-on art, story time and music. Cost per child is $7 for the first, and $5 for each additional child. For more information, call 706-629-2599.
The Northwest Georgia Breast Cancer Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the Peeples Cancer Institute conference room, 1212 Memorial Drive, Dalton. For questions, call 706-226-8966.
Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery program, meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at City of Refuge, located at 100 Peters St.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Tween-Out-Loud, each Wednesday from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. for a snack and fidget pack during a reading of The Tales of Beedle the Bard.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts First Steps in Music with Kaytlyn — a musical development lesson, the first Wednesday of each month, from 10:30 to 11 a.m., for preschool through first grade students.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Drama Club, the first Thursday of each month, from 4 to 5 p.m., for improv, games and stage skills practice.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Anime Club, the second Thursday of each month from 4 to 5 p.m. Hang out with super fans for anime culture and a movie.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts a Nerf Lock-In, the first Friday of each month from 6 to 8 p.m. Bring your favorite Nerf weapon or use one of theirs for snacks and a battle with students 6th through 12th grade.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Lunch Bunch Book Club, the last Friday of each month, from noon to 1 p.m. Bring a sack lunch and gather to enjoy some monthly-themed book club fun.