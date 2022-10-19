October
The annual Rotary Club of Calhoun Golf Tournament is set for Wednesday, Oct. 19, with registration at 11 a.m., and shotgun start at 1 p.m. Box lunches will be provided for an 18-hole four-man scramble at Fields Ferry Golf Club, 581 Fields Ferry Drive. Entry forms available at the club, or by emailing proshop@fieldsferrygolf.com. Call Jim Rosencrance at 706-263-6631 for more information.
The Local Emergency Planning Committee will hold its next meeting Thursday, Oct. 20, at 9 a.m., at the EOC, 218 Public Safety Drive. Discussion will be the Hazardous Materials Drill held Sept. 6.
The American Red Cross will host a Blood Drive on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Gordon Central High School’s auxiliary gym, 335 Warrior Path.
Christian Community Outreach will host a Coat and Blanket Outreach Saturday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at City Park, 308 N. Wall St. There will be free coats (kids and adults) and blankets to anyone in need. Call 678-767-0071 for more information.
The 13th Annual Gordon County Hunger Walk will take place Saturday, Oct. 22, at 2 p.m., at Black and Yellow Playground Pavilion, 1000 Highway 53 Spur. No entry fees, but the Gordon County Christian Ministerial Alliance will accept any with proceeds divided among five area food banks.
The Calhoun Homerun Booster Club will host the Halloween Hustle 5K Saturday, Oct. 22, at 6:30 p.m., beginning at the Calhoun Rec. Department, 601 S. River St. Proceeds benefit the Calhoun High School baseball team.
Calhoun VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., will host its Fall Festival and Charity Jeep Show Saturday, Oct. 22, from 5 to 9 p.m., with animals, games, food and more. Jeep entry is $10 with proceeds supporting continued work at the post.
Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 997 Brownlee Mountain Road, Adairsville, will host its Fall Festival Saturday, Oct. 22 from 6 to 9 p.m., with hay rides, a pumpkin room, fair food, bouncy castle, carnival games, face painting, and more.
Calhoun Woman’s Club will host its 2022 Sequoyah Ball themed “Written Under the Stars” Saturday, Oct. 22, at 6:30 p.m., at the Historic Fox Building, 209 S. Wall St. All tickets previously purchased will be honored. Visit calhounwomansclub.org for more information.
Oak Grove Baptist Church, 997 Brownlee Mountian Road Adairsville, will host its Fall Revival Sunday, Oct. 23 beginning at 11 a.m., with youth pastor Daniel Campbell, and Pastor Michael Matthews at 6 p.m. Jimbo Seaton will preach Monday the 24th through Friday the 28th, starting at 7 p.m. nightly.
The Highland Rivers Behavioral Health Governing Board of Directors will meet Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 10:30 a.m. at the Cartersville Chamber of Commerce, 122 W. Main St. The meeting is open to the public. For more information call 706-270-5000.
Calhoun High School's Phil Reeve Stadium on Yellow Jacket Street, will host Fields of Faith, Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 6:30 p.m., a movement where students gather nationwide to share stories of faith.
Rivers Alive will host its annual River Cleanup event Saturday, Oct. 29, with registration starting at 7:45 a.m. For more information call 706-629-8685 or email bpass@uga.edu.
AJB Team Real Estate, 100 W. Line St., will host a free Howl-Oween Pet Photo Shoot Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with pet photos, goodies and a trunk or treat for kids.
Samantha Lusk & Associates Realty, 208 N. River Street, will host their Spooktacular Halloween Bash Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4 to 8 p.m. The event will feature carnival games, costume contests, a movie, food, and a trunk or treat.
SMA Seo’s Martial Arts will present its 2022 Taekwondo Tournament Saturday, Oct. 29, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Calhoun Middle School gym, 399 S. River St. Admission is $5 for the full event and concessions will be available. Events include Taekwondo forms, board breaking, sparring, weapons performance and martial arts demonstrations. There will also be giveaways and prizes, as well as special community figure guests.
Calhoun Elks Club, 143 Craigtown Road, will host its annual Halloween Party Saturday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m., with costume contests, specialty drinks and spooky karaoke.
Reverend Chris Stanley invites all to attend Sunday Night Singing featuring GloryBound Quartet on Sunday, Oct. 30 starting at 6 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church, 8944 Red Bud Road in Ranger.
Downtown Calhoun businesses will host Trick or Treat Monday, Oct. 31, from 4 to 6 p.m.
The City of Adairsville will host Halloween on the Square Monday, Oct. 31, from 4 to 6 p.m.
The City of Calhoun officially observing the Halloween holiday Monday, Oct. 31, from 5 to 9 p.m. for ages 12 and under.
Sugar Valley Baptist Church, 3742 Sugar Valley Road, will host a free Trunk or Treat Monday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
November
Beginning Nov. 1, at 8:30 a.m., Tallatoona Community Action Partnership will accept appointments for its Low Income Home Water Assistance Program. Households must meet Fiscal Year 2023 Income Guidelines. To schedule an in-person appointment call 770-817-4666 or 770-773-7730 — press option 2 on both lines.
SMA Seo’s Martial Arts, 200 Golden Circle Drive, will host a free Superhero Festival Saturday, Nov. 5, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with superheroes, inflatables, candy, carnival games, food trucks, face paint, balloon animals, and vendors. Call 706-629-7367 or email seosmartialarts@gmail.com for more information.
Calhoun Moose Lodge, 329 Prater Lake Road, will hold a benefit for Rita Chandler Saturday, Nov. 5, from 1 to 5 p.m. with a $10 dinner, cake walks, drawings and more to benefit with cancer diagnosis expenses.
Calhoun Elks Club will host Sip and Paint Night Monday, Nov. 7, at 6 p.m. in the Elks Lounge with light sips and snacks. Admission is $55 per person. Call 256-520-1929 for more information.
The Harris Arts Center & Community Chorus are currently holding rehearsals Tuesday nights at 6:30 p.m., at 212 S. Wall St., with performances set for Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19. Call 706-629-2599 or visit harrisartscenter.com for more information.
Defend The Voiceless, a local non-profit, host “A Night Of Worship And Awareness” Friday, Nov. 18, from 6 to 9 p.m., at Calhoun City Park, 215 N. Wall St.
Gordon County Parks and Recreation, 7494 Fairmount Highway, will host its Fall Yard Sale, Wednesday, Nov. 19, at 8 a.m. Spaces are $10 each. Call 706-602-4435 for more information.
Upcoming
The Calhoun Christmas Parade is set for Thursday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m., in downtown.
Living Water Ministries Church, 5730 Fairmount Highway, will host a Gospel Singing Saturday, Dec. 10, from 1 to 6 p.m. Along with music, there will be preaching from Evangelist Winston Ledford. A free Christmas dinner will be served, and toys for underprivileged local children will be collected.
Ongoing
Family Resource Center of Gordon County, 320 N. River St., hosts its Family Ties Relative Caregiver Program to third Thursday of each month, from noon to 1 p.m., with lunch provided. RSVP by the third Monday of each month to gwynn@frcgordon.org or 706-625-3311.
The Renis Barrett VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., hosts Bingo every Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m., with doors opening at 2.
Calhoun Elks Lodge, 143 Craigtown Road, hosts Bingo every Thursday with doors and concessions opening at 6 p.m., and calling beginning at 7 p.m.
The Calhoun Toastmasters Club meets the second and fourth Monday of each month from 7 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. For more information or to request a link to join, email president-1538605@toastmastersclubs.org, or visit toastmasters.org.
The Gordon County Local Emergency Planning Committee will meet the second Tuesday of each month at the Gordon County Fire Department Station 1, 218 Public Safety Drive. LEPC is a federally mandated entity composed of state and local officials, business representatives and members of the press, tasked with forming a partnership with local governments and industries as a resource for enhancing hazardous materials preparedness. Businesses interested in participating should contact Gordon County Emergency Management at 706-602-2905.
Organizers are working to form a Sexual Assault Survivor Group through the Gordon County Child Advocacy Center for victims of sexual assault who need more resources, support and education. Email Cindy@GordonCAC.org, or call 706-602-2184 for more information.
The Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging is making it possible those living with COPD, heart disease, arthritis, diabetes, depression, or any other chronic health condition to join its six-week Living Well with Chronic Conditions workshop from the safety of home. Those without a computer or Internet can have both provided to them during the workshop at no cost. The program meets two hours once per week. Registration is required by calling Rogena Walden at 706-295-6485.
The Renis Barrett VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., holds a Veterans Outreach Breakfast the last Saturday of each month, from 8 to 10 a.m., in the event hall. The free breakfast is open to all local veterans.
Fairmount Evangelist Evelyn Adams appears each Friday evening on WOTG TV online at wotgtv.com/west. For prayer requests call 706-671-7988.
Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., hosts Toddler Friday the second Friday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with hands-on art, story time and music. Cost per child is $7 for the first, and $5 for each additional child. For more information, call 706-629-2599.
The Northwest Georgia Breast Cancer Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the Peeples Cancer Institute conference room, 1212 Memorial Drive, Dalton. For questions, call 706-226-8966.
Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery program, meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at City of Refuge, located at 100 Peters St.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Tween-Out-Loud, each Wednesday from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. for a snack and fidget pack during a reading of The Tales of Beedle the Bard.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts First Steps in Music with Kaytlyn — a musical development lesson, the first Wednesday of each month, from 10:30 to 11 a.m., for preschool through first grade students.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Drama Club, the first Thursday of each month, from 4 to 5 p.m., for improv, games and stage skills practice.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Anime Club, the second Thursday of each month from 4 to 5 p.m. Hang out with super fans for anime culture and a movie.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts a Nerf Lock-In, the first Friday of each month from 6 to 8 p.m. Bring your favorite Nerf weapon or use one of theirs for snacks and a battle with students 6th through 12th grade.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Lunch Bunch Book Club, the last Friday of each month, from noon to 1 p.m. Bring a sack lunch and gather to enjoy some monthly-themed book club fun.