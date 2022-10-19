October

The annual Rotary Club of Calhoun Golf Tournament is set for Wednesday, Oct. 19, with registration at 11 a.m., and shotgun start at 1 p.m. Box lunches will be provided for an 18-hole four-man scramble at Fields Ferry Golf Club, 581 Fields Ferry Drive. Entry forms available at the club, or by emailing proshop@fieldsferrygolf.com. Call Jim Rosencrance at 706-263-6631 for more information.

