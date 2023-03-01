Calendar Graphic

March

Calhoun High School’s class of 1958 will hold a reunion Thursday, March 2. This year’s meetup will be held at The Velo Vinyard, 106 N. Wall St., with a 6 p.m. dinner included at no cost to classmates. For more information, or to RSVP, call Ken Griffith at 706-483-9667.

