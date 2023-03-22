Calendar Graphic

March

Georgia Northwestern Technical College Whitfield Murray campus, 2310 Maddox Chapel Road, Dalton, will host its Apprenticeship Summit Wednesday, March 22, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Registration is free.

