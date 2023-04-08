Calendar Graphic

April

Resaca Assembly of God, 904 Resaca LaFayette Road, will host its annual Easter dinner and egg hunt Saturday, April 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a meal, egg hunt, games, and praise.

