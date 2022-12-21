January
Anna Shaw Children’s Institute will hold its next CHAMP (Classes to Help, Advise & Motivate Parents) webinar on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at noon. Evan Anderson, PhD, pediatric psychologist, will give a presentation on “Understanding Screen Time and How to Make it Work for You.” Visit the event section on Facebook.com/HamiltonCares for live streaming information, or call 706-226-8900.
Oostanaula Community Center, 1595 Oostanaula Bend Road, will host a benefit for Sherree Falls Thornbrough Saturday, Jan. 7, with lunch at noon and dinner at 5 p.m. Activities include, cake walks, auction, and music from Shady Branch and Highway 411. For more information call Marica at 706-270-1345, Barbara at 770-608-2050, or Tonia at 770-877-1354.
The GEM Theatre, 114 N. Wall St., will host the Interstellar Echoes: A Tribute to Pink Floyd Saturday, Jan. 14, at 7:30 p.m. For tickets visit calhoungemtheatre.org, or call 706-625-3132.
The GEM Theatre, 114 N. Wall St., will host comedian James Gregory Friday, Jan. 20, at 7:30 p.m. For tickets visit calhoungemtheatre.org, or call 706-625-3132.
February
Beginning Wednesday, Feb. 1, and continuing through Monday, April 17, the AARP Foundation will provide free tax preparation through its Tax-Aide program. The service is by appointment only at the Calhoun-Gordon County Library, 100 N. Park Ave., Mondays and Wednesday, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. For an appointment, call the library at 706-624-1456 or text 706-889-6433 with your name, phone number, and email address.
The Calhoun Housing Authority will host a public meeting Thursday, Feb. 9, from 4 to 5 p.m., 607 Oothcalooga St., to receive comments regarding its 2023 Capital Improvements Budget and 5-year plan.
Upcoming
Calhoun High School will host its on-campus 2023 graduation ceremony Friday, May 26, with time TBA.
Sonoraville High School will host its 2023 graduation ceremony at the Dalton Convention Center, 2211 Dug Gap Battle Road, Dalton, Saturday, May 27, at 10 a.m.
Gordon Central High School will host its 2023 graduation ceremony at the Dalton Convention Center, 2211 Dug Gap Battle Road, Dalton, Saturday, May 27, at 4 p.m.
Georgia-Cumberland Academy will host its on-campus 2023 graduation ceremony Saturday, May 27, at 8 p.m.
Ongoing
NOTICE: All children ages 0-21 are entitled to a free education, and that includes children with physical, mental or emotional problems. Some of these children are not identified. Please help us locate and identify them. For more information, please call the Gordon County Board of Education, Special Education Office at 706-629-4474 or email Alecia Segursky, Director Exceptional Student Services at asegursky@gcbe.org if you know of a child with a disability that has not yet been identified.
Family Resource Center of Gordon County, 320 N. River St., hosts its Family Ties Relative Caregiver Program to third Thursday of each month, from noon to 1 p.m., with lunch provided. RSVP by the third Monday of each month to gwynn@frcgordon.org or 706-625-3311.
The Renis Barrett VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., hosts Bingo every Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m., with doors opening at 2.
Calhoun Elks Lodge, 143 Craigtown Road, hosts Bingo every Thursday with doors and concessions opening at 6 p.m., and calling beginning at 7 p.m.
The Calhoun Toastmasters Club meets the second and fourth Monday of each month from 7 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. For more information or to request a link to join, email president-1538605@toastmastersclubs.org, or visit toastmasters.org.
Rock Bridge Community Church hosts a Monday Meetup, each week from 7 to 9 a.m. with pastors available for people to drop in, ask questions, get to know them, or hang out.
The Gordon County Local Emergency Planning Committee will meet the second Tuesday of each month at the Gordon County Fire Department Station 1, 218 Public Safety Drive. LEPC is a federally mandated entity composed of state and local officials, business representatives and members of the press, tasked with forming a partnership with local governments and industries as a resource for enhancing hazardous materials preparedness. Businesses interested in participating should contact Gordon County Emergency Management at 706-602-2905.
Organizers are working to form a Sexual Assault Survivor Group through the Gordon County Child Advocacy Center for victims of sexual assault who need more resources, support and education. Email Cindy@GordonCAC.org, or call 706-602-2184 for more information.
The Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging is making it possible those living with COPD, heart disease, arthritis, diabetes, depression, or any other chronic health condition to join its six-week Living Well with Chronic Conditions workshop from the safety of home. Those without a computer or Internet can have both provided to them during the workshop at no cost. The program meets two hours once per week. Registration is required by calling Rogena Walden at 706-295-6485.
The Renis Barrett VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., holds a Veterans Outreach Breakfast the last Saturday of each month, from 8 to 10 a.m., in the event hall. The free breakfast is open to all local veterans.
Fairmount Evangelist Evelyn Adams appears each Friday evening on WOTG TV online at wotgtv.com/west. For prayer requests call 706-671-7988.
Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., hosts Toddler Friday the second Friday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with hands-on art, story time and music. Cost per child is $7 for the first, and $5 for each additional child. For more information, call 706-629-2599.
The Northwest Georgia Breast Cancer Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the Peeples Cancer Institute conference room, 1212 Memorial Drive, Dalton. For questions, call 706-226-8966.
Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery program, meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at City of Refuge, located at 100 Peters St.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Tween-Out-Loud, each Wednesday from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. for a snack and fidget pack during a reading of The Tales of Beedle the Bard.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts First Steps in Music with Kaytlyn — a musical development lesson, the first Wednesday of each month, from 10:30 to 11 a.m., for preschool through first grade students.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Drama Club, the first Thursday of each month, from 4 to 5 p.m., for improv, games and stage skills practice.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Anime Club, the second Thursday of each month from 4 to 5 p.m. Hang out with super fans for anime culture and a movie.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts a Nerf Lock-In, the first Friday of each month from 6 to 8 p.m. Bring your favorite Nerf weapon or use one of theirs for snacks and a battle with students 6th through 12th grade.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Lunch Bunch Book Club, the last Friday of each month, from noon to 1 p.m. Bring a sack lunch and gather to enjoy some monthly-themed book club fun.