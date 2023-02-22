Calendar Graphic

February

The Highland Rivers Behavioral Health Governing Board of Directors will meet Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 10:30 a.m., at the Cartersville Chamber of Commerce, 122 W. Main St., in Cartersville. The meeting is open to the public. For additional information, call 706-270-5000.

