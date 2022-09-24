September

Calhoun Animal Control, 202 Kirby Road, will host its 9th Annual Open House & Vaccine/Adoption Clinic Saturday, Sept. 24, from 9 a.m. to noon, Prices: Rabies — $5, DA2PP (5-in-1) — $10, Bordetella (kennel cough) — $10, combo (cat vaccine) — $20. Adoption fees$60 or $25 for already altered animals.

