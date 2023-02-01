Calendar Graphic

February

Beginning Wednesday, Feb. 1, and continuing through Monday, April 17, the AARP Foundation will provide free tax preparation through its Tax-Aide program. The service is by appointment only at the Calhoun-Gordon County Library, 100 N. Park Ave., Mondays and Wednesday, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. For an appointment, call the library at 706-624-1456 or text 706-889-6433 with your name, phone number, and email address.

