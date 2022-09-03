September

Oostanaula School Community Club Inc., 1595 Oostanaula Bend Road, will hold its annual Labor Day Bluegrass Festival Monday, Sept. 5, with doors open at 11 a.m. and lunch served at noon. Bands include Hickory Wind, the Bennett Family, Shady Branch, Highway 411 and Southern Breeze. Events include cakewalks, a raffle and door prizes. Supper will be served from 5 to 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $6 at the door and means with dessert and drink will be $8 for adults and $3.50 for children under 10. Call Barbara Tally (770-608-2050), Jo Ann Sosebee (706-263-0145), or Morrean Dillard (706-291-0216) for more information.

