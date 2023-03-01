Calendar Graphic

Oostanaula School Community Club, 1595 Oostanaula Bend Road, will host a benefit Saturday, March 4, with dinner at 5 p.m.. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12, with a choice of two meats, vegetables, drink and dessert. Music will be Hickory Wind, along with cake walks, an auction and door prizes.

