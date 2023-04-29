Calendar Graphic

April

New Zion Baptist Church invites all to attend its Fifth Sunday Singing April 30, at 10:30 a.m., featuring Dove Quartet. A fellowship luncheon to follow. No night Service.

To list an event, email the information to CalhounTimes@CalhounTimes.com with “Community Calendar” in the subject line.

