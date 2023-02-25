February
The Falls at Whitetail Ranch, 565 Owens Gin Road, will host open house tours Saturday, Feb. 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with tours of the 30-acre wedding and event venue. RSVP to Macy Sexton by call or text to 404-754-9237 or 678-744-1925, or by email at hello@thefallsatwhitetailranch.com.
Harris Arts Center and the Roland Hayes Museum Committee, 212 S. Wall St., will present “I Hear Music in the Air,” a Roland Hayes Tribute Concert Sunday, Feb. 25, at 4 p.m., featuring singers Indra Thomas, and Angela L. Owens, with Dr. Paula Grissom-Broughton on piano, and special guest Sara Webb on flute. General admission is $15, $12 for seniors and students, and $10 for HAC members. Visit harrisartscenter.com or call 706-629-2599 for more information.
Coosa River Conservation District will meet Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 10 a.m., at the Gordon County Ag. Center at 1282 GA-53 Spur.
March
Calhoun High School's class of 1958 will hold a reunion Thursday, March 2. This year's meetup will be held at The Velo Vinyard, 106 N. Wall St., with dinner included at no cost to classmates. For more information, or to RSVP, call Ken Griffith at 706-483-9667.
Gordon Central Performing Arts will offer four performances of the Broadway musical “Big Fish” Thursday, March 2; Friday, March 3; and Saturday, March 4, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 5, at 5, at 3 p.m., at the Blue Box Theatre, 335 Warrior Path. Admission is $10. Visit gordoncentralperformingarts.com, call 706-879-5194, or email kwatters@gcbe.org for more information.
United Way of Gordon County will host its annual Casino Night Friday, March 3, from 7 to 10:30 p.m. at the 209 On Wall Street venue. Tickets will be $50 per person. Visit gordoncountyunitedway.org/casino for more information.
Gordon County Republican Party will convene its Precinct Caucus Saturday, March 11, at 9 a.m., at 731 College St., to elect delegates to the County GOP Convention. The convention will convene at 10 a.m. the same morning to elect county party officers, as well as delegates and alternates to the 14th District and State GOP conventions. Other business will be conducted as necessary.
The GEM Theatre, 114 N. Wall St., will host Twitty & Lynn: A Salute to Conway & Loretta Saturday, March 11, with shows at 2 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. Visit calhoungemtheatre.org online, or call 706-625-3132 for ticket information.
Oostanaula Community Club, 1595 Oostanaula Bend Road, will host a benefit singing for Diane Sims Saturday, March 11, at 5:30 p.m., following a serious car wreck leading to a leg amputation. Food plates of a choice of meat, sides, bread, a dessert, and a drink at $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12. There will be cake walks, a 50/50 drawing for a $100 Walmart gift card. To donate or volunteer call Nichole Adcock at 706-299-4937.
Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., will present its Under the Sea Mother-Daughter Tea Party Sunday, March 12, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and must be purchased in advance. Visit harrisartscenter.com or call 706-629-2599 for more information.
The GEM Theatre, 114 N. Wall St., will host two showings of the film “Top Gun: Maverick” Sunday, March 12, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The Calhoun Recreation Department, 601 S. River St., will host its 4th annual Miracle Run Friday, March 17, at 6 p.m. The 2.5-mile run will benefit The Winner’s Club and Camp New Adventure. Registration is $20 and includes a T-shirt. Register in person or at calhounrec.com online.
Downtown Adairsville will host its annual St. Patrick’s Day event Friday, March 17, from 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., on the square. Admission is free and includes food, games, fire pits, special drinks, giveaways, and more. Visit adiarsvillega.net for more information.
Keep Calhoun Gordon Beautiful will host its annual Spring Recycling Event, Food and Blood Drive Saturday, March 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rock Bridge Community Church, 906 Curtis Parkway. Batteries, eyeglasses, paper, plastics, tennis shoes, computers, mobile phones, other electronics and tires will all be accepted. Visit keepcalhoungordonbeautiful.org for more information.
Harvesting Scholars, a local nonprofit that assists students with college and career planning, will hold its annual college fair Saturday, March 18, at Georgia Highlands College, 5443 Highway 20, Cartersville, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Gordon County Parks and Recreation will host its third annual Ties and Tiaras Daddy-Daughter Dance Saturday, March 18, from 6 to 9 p.m., at the Sonoraville Recreation Complex gym, 7494 Fairmount Highway. Refreshments will include a dessert bar. Admission is free. RSVP to 706-602-4435.
AdventHealth Gordon, 1035 Red Bud Road, will host a Diabetes Education Class Tuesday, March 21, from 9 a.m. to noon, in the Harris Radiation Therapy Center Conference Room. To register call 706-602-7800, ext. 2310.
Sonoraville High School, 7340 Fairmount Highway, will host its annual Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show Saturday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free for spectators, with a $25 vehicle registration. visit gcbe.org/shs or call 706-602-0302 for more information.
Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., will host the fifteenth annual Georgia String Band Festival Friday, March 24, beginning at 7 p.m., with a kickoff concert with John McEuen, and Saturday, March 25, with the Gordon County Fiddlers’ Convention. For ticket prices and more information, visit harrisartscenter.com, or call 706-629-2599.
Upcoming
The GEM Theatre, 114 N. Wall St., will host comedian Henry Cho Saturday, April 1, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 to 56. Visit calhoungemtheatre.org online, or call 706-625-3132 for ticket information.
Now through Monday, April 17, the AARP Foundation will provide free tax preparation through its Tax-Aide program. The service is by appointment only at the Calhoun-Gordon County Library, 100 N. Park Ave., Mondays and Wednesday, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. For an appointment, call the library at 706-624-1456 or text 706-889-6433 with your name, phone number, and email address.
Gordon County Antique Engine and Tractor Club will host the fourth annual Bartow County Spring Tractor Show Saturday, April 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at American Legion Post 42, 525 Martin Luther King Jr. St., in Cartersville. For information, call Larry Allen at 678-986-0362, or Ricky Matthews at 770-527-5346.
Keep Calhoun Gordon Beautiful is taking applications for its annual scholarship program through Wednesday, April 12. Up to $500 will be awarded to a student from Gordon County who has volunteered at a KCGB event, and plans to attend college. Visit keepcalhoungordonbeautiful.org/scholarship or email scholarship@keepcalhoungordonbeautiful.org for more information.
AdventHealth Gordon, 1035 Red Bud Road, will host a Diabetes Education Class Tuesday, April 18, from 6 to 9 p.m., in Conference Room E. To register call 706-602-7800, ext. 2310.
CLStrong Foundation will host its annual Connor Luke Hayes Memorial 5K Saturday, April 22, beginning at 8 a.m., at the Calhoun Recreation Department park off McDaniel Station Road. A participant and sponor proceeds benefit the CLStrong Foundation. For more information contact Brandi Hayes at brandiyahesclstrong@gmail.com 706-913-3511.
Calhoun High School will host its on-campus 2023 graduation ceremony Friday, May 26, with time TBA.
Sonoraville High School will host its 2023 graduation ceremony at the Dalton Convention Center, 2211 Dug Gap Battle Road, Dalton, Saturday, May 27, at 10 a.m.
Gordon Central High School will host its 2023 graduation ceremony at the Dalton Convention Center, 2211 Dug Gap Battle Road, Dalton, Saturday, May 27, at 4 p.m.
Georgia-Cumberland Academy will host its on-campus 2023 graduation ceremony Saturday, May 27, at 8 p.m.
The Gordon County Antique Engine and Tractor Club will host its 17th annual Gordon County Tractor Show at the Cherokee Capital Fairgrounds, 1060 Liberty Road, Friday, Oct. 20, and Saturday, Oct. 21.
Ongoing
Hamilton Hospice hosts grief and bereavement group every fourth Thursday of the month. The group will meet from noon to 1 p.m., at the Dalton-Whitfield County Library, 310 Cappes St.
Family Resource Center of Gordon County, 320 N. River St., hosts its Family Ties Relative Caregiver Program to third Thursday of each month, from noon to 1 p.m., with lunch provided. RSVP by the third Monday of each month to gwynn@frcgordon.org or 706-625-3311.
The Renis Barrett VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., hosts Bingo every Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m., with doors opening at 2.
Calhoun Elks Lodge, 143 Craigtown Road, hosts Bingo every Thursday with doors and concessions opening at 6 p.m., and calling beginning at 7 p.m.
Calhoun Moose Lodge, 329 Prater Lake Road, hosts Cornhole every Friday night at 7:30 p.m. The blind draw format pays first and second place. $12 to enter.
The Calhoun Toastmasters Club meets the second and fourth Monday of each month from 7 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. For more information or to request a link to join, email president-1538605@toastmastersclubs.org, or visit toastmasters.org.
The Gordon County Local Emergency Planning Committee will meet the third Thursday of each month at the Gordon County Fire Department Station 1, 218 Public Safety Drive. LEPC is a federally mandated entity composed of state and local officials, business representatives and members of the press, tasked with forming a partnership with local governments and industries as a resource for enhancing hazardous materials preparedness. Businesses interested in participating should contact Gordon County Emergency Management at 706-602-2905.
Organizers are working to form a Sexual Assault Survivor Group through the Gordon County Child Advocacy Center for victims of sexual assault who need more resources, support and education. Email Cindy@GordonCAC.org, or call 706-602-2184 for more information.
The Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging is making it possible those living with COPD, heart disease, arthritis, diabetes, depression, or any other chronic health condition to join its six-week Living Well with Chronic Conditions workshop from the safety of home. Those without a computer or Internet can have both provided to them during the workshop at no cost. The program meets two hours once per week. Registration is required by calling Rogena Walden at 706-295-6485.
The Renis Barrett VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., holds a Veterans Outreach Breakfast the last Saturday of each month, from 8 to 10 a.m., in the event hall. The free breakfast is open to all local veterans.
Fairmount Evangelist Evelyn Adams appears each Friday evening on WOTG TV online at wotgtv.com/west. For prayer requests call 706-671-7988.
Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., hosts Toddler Friday the second Friday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with hands-on art, story time and music. Cost per child is $7 for the first, and $5 for each additional child. For more information, call 706-629-2599.
The Northwest Georgia Breast Cancer Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the Peeples Cancer Institute conference room, 1212 Memorial Drive, Dalton. For questions, call 706-226-8966.
Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery program, meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at City of Refuge, located at 100 Peters St.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Tween-Out-Loud, each Wednesday from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. for a snack and fidget pack during a reading of The Tales of Beedle the Bard.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts First Steps in Music with Kaytlyn — a musical development lesson, the first Wednesday of each month, from 10:30 to 11 a.m., for preschool through first grade students.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Drama Club, the first Thursday of each month, from 4 to 5 p.m., for improv, games and stage skills practice.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Anime Club, the second Thursday of each month from 4 to 5 p.m. Hang out with super fans for anime culture and a movie.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts a Nerf Lock-In, the first Friday of each month from 6 to 8 p.m. Bring your favorite Nerf weapon or use one of theirs for snacks and a battle with students 6th through 12th grade.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Lunch Bunch Book Club, the last Friday of each month, from noon to 1 p.m. Bring a sack lunch and gather to enjoy some monthly-themed book club fun.