Calendar Graphic

February

The Falls at Whitetail Ranch, 565 Owens Gin Road, will host open house tours Saturday, Feb. 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with tours of the 30-acre wedding and event venue. RSVP to Macy Sexton by call or text to 404-754-9237 or 678-744-1925, or by email at hello@thefallsatwhitetailranch.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In