October

Gordon County Antique Engine and Tractor Club will host the second day of its 16th annual Antique Engine and Tractor Show on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Northwest Georgia Regional Fairground, 1060 Liberty Road, off Highway 53. Free admission, rain or shine.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In