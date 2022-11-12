November

Salem Baptist Church, 1501 McDaniel Station Road, will host its 12th annual Coat Give-A-Way Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. to noon. Sizes will be available for infants through adults. Call 706-629-2298 with questions.

