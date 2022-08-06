August

Oostanaula School Community Club will host a benefit Saturday, Aug. 6, at 5 p.m. with a home cooked meal with drink and dessert at $8 for adults and $3.50 for ages 10-and-under. Music will be by Highway 411 and Shady Branch. For more information, call Barbara Talley at 770-608-2050, Jo Ann Sosebee at 706-263-0145.

