February
Hamilton Medical Center will offer Take it to Heart Program on Saturday, Feb. 26, at scheduled times. To register or for more information, call 706-272-6114. Space has been limited more than usual due to COVID safety precautions.
Gordon County Parks and Recreation is hosting its second annual Ties & Tiaras Daddy-Daughter Dance, Saturday, Feb. 26, from 6 to 9 p.m., at the Sonoraville Rec. Department gym, 7494 Fairmount Highway. There will be dinner, dancing and photos. Admission is free, but participants must RSVP by calling 706-602-4435.
Brotherhood: A Doobie Brothers Tribute is scheduled to play the GEM Theatre, 114 N. Wall St., Saturday, Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $30 and on sale now at calhoungemtheatre.org.
March
Anna Shaw Children’s Institute will hold its next CHAMP (Classes to Help, Advise & Motivate Parents) webinar on Tuesday, March 1, at noon. Pam Wiles, EdS, director of Exceptional Student Services for Dalton Public Schools, will present “Standardized Testing: Don’t Stress the Test (accommodations, modifications and more). Visit Facebook.com/HamiltonCares for live streaming information or call 706-226-8900.
Peeples Cancer Institute at Hamilton Medical Center will host an American Lung Association eight-week smoking cessation program beginning on Tuesday, March 1 from noon to 1 p.m. The weekly sessions will run through April 12. Participation will be in person at the Peeples Cancer Institute Conference Room or via Zoom link. A free box lunch will be provided for those who attend in person. Registration is $75 for the entire series. Ask about scholarship opportunities, if needed. To RSVP, visit HamiltonHealth.com/quit.
The Cherokee Promenaders Square Dance Club will offer lessons at the Calhoun Rec. Department, 601 S. River St., Thursday, March 3, from 6 to 7 p.m. The first three nights are free, then $6 per person thereafter. Call 770-548-6417 for more information.
Sonoraville Baptist Youth will host a BBQ plate fundraiser, Friday, March 4, at 262 Old Fairmount Road. Pickup or delivery available for $10 per plate. Call 706-629-0840 for more information. Orders must be submitted by March 2.
The Gordon County Saddle Club will host its annual Equine Care Clinic, Saturday, March 5, at the Northwest Georgia Livestock Pavilion, 1286 Highway 53 Spur, from 9 a.m. to noon. For more information call 770-548-5956 or visit the Gordon County Saddle Club Facebook page.
The Morrison Sisters will perform at New Town Baptist Church Sunday, March 6, at 6 p.m. Pastor Walter Hare invites all to be a part of this special evening of music and worship.
AdventHealth Gordon is hosting a virtual Living Well class featuring Julia Danforth, MD, on Tuesday, Mar. 8 at 6:30 p.m. online via a Zoom meeting. To join, email georgialivingwell@gmail.com to request an invitation to use via smartphone, computer or tablet. Participants may also join by phone. For more information, call 770-773-9201 and press 1.
Crane Eater Community Church, 3168 Red Bud Road, will hold its annual Chili Cook-Off event Saturday, March 12.
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church will host revival Sunday, March 13, through Wednesday, March 16, with Sunday night service beginning at 6 p.m. and Monday through Wednesday at 7 p.m. Special speaker will be Rev. Eddie Brannon with a different guest singer each night. Pastor David Peeler and church family invite everyone to join for praise and worship.
The Gordon County Agriculture Service Center, 1282 Highway 53 Spur, will host a How to Grow Your Vegetable Garden Transplants class with guest speaker Bob Westerfield, Tuesday, March 15, from 10 a.m. to noon, with registration beginning at 9:30 a.m. Pre-registration with a $10 fee per person is required. Call 706-629-8685 or email gbowman@uga.edu for more information.
The Phoenix & Fenders car, truck and motorcycle show will be held Saturday, March 19, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., to support the Sonoraville High School class of 2022. Registration will be held 9 to 11 a.m. with a $25 fee, with awards at 3 p.m. Call 706-602-0320 or email astewart@gcbe.org for more information.
United Way of Gordon County will host its Casino Night fundraiser, Saturday, March 19, from 7 to 10:30 p.m., at the Lotus Venue in the Gordon Hills Shopping Center. Tickets are $125 which includes $500 in chips to gamble, one drink ticket, one raffle ticket, a special gift, and access to all the games and event fun. You can purchase more chips, additional raffle tickets, and drinks at the event as well.
Goodwill of Northwest Georgia will host a Job Readiness Training, Tuesday, March 22, at 11 a.m. at the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave. Topics will include resumes, professionalism, and interview skills.
7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience is scheduled to perform at the GEM Theatre, 114 N. Wall St., Saturday, March 26 at 7:30 pm. Visit calhoungemtheatre.org for tickets or more information.
Upcoming
Keep Calhoun Gordon Beautiful will host its semi-annual recycling event Saturday, April 9, at Rock Bridge Community Church, 905 Curtis Parkway. The event is planned for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include a tire amnesty.
The Calhoun VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., will host live magic shows with combat veteran, post member and magician Mike Frisbee on Saturday, April 9. Doors open at noon for a 1 p.m. show, and 7 p.m. for an 8 p.m. evening show. Pre-show adult (12+) tickets are $18 plus processing fee, and each includes entry for one child, age 4 and under. Pre-show tickets for kids 5 through 11 are $8 each plus processing fee. All tickets include a drink and a bag of popcorn for the show, with proceeds benefiting the post.
The Voluntary Action Center will host its first Strike Out Hunger Bowling Tournament, Tuesday, April 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. To sponsor or support the VAC’s Hunger and Homeless Outreach Program, call 706-629-7283 or email Stacey Long at stacy.long@voluntaryactioncenter.org.
World Harvest Church, 2335 Red Bud Road, will host the Impact Calhoun Resource Fair, Friday, April 29, from 1 to 4 p.m., to assist with legal questions, food boxes, SNAP assistance and clothing. Resources will also be available for Spanish speakers.
The annual BBQ, Boogie & Blues Festival is scheduled for Friday, April 29, and Saturday, April 30, in downtown Calhoun, and will be held in conjunction with the annual Baxter/Dean Runway Show. Visit bbqboogieblues.com for more information.
Christian Community Outreach will host its annual Back to School Celebration, Saturday, July 30, at 11:30 a.m. at the Calhoun Recreation Department, 601 S. River St. The sixth annual event will provide free back-to-school items, food, games, clothing, shoes and other fun for families in the community.
Ongoing
Tallatoona Community Action Partnership is currently accepting appointments for the Low Income Water Assistance Program from the general public. For an appointment call 770-817-4666, option 2, or 770-773-7730, option 2. Appointments will be conducted remotely by phone due to COVID-19 precautions.
The Gordon County Local Emergency Planning Committee will meet the second Tuesday of each month at the Gordon County Fire Department Station 1, 218 Public Safety Drive. LEPC is a federally mandated entity composed of state and local officials, business representatives and members of the press, tasked with forming a partnership with local governments and industries as a resource for enhancing hazardous materials preparedness. Businesses interested in participating should contact Gordon County Emergency Management at 706-602-2905.
Organizers are working to form a Sexual Assault Survivor Group through the Gordon County Child Advocacy Center for victims of sexual assault who need more resources, support and education. Email Cindy@GordonCAC.org, or call 706-602-2184 for more information.
From Gordon County Schools: All children ages 0-21 are entitled to a free education, and that includes children with physical, mental or emotional problems. Some of these children are not identified. Please help us locate and identify them. For more information, please call the Gordon County Board of Education, Special Education Office at 706-629-4474 or email Alecia Segursky, Director Exceptional Student Services at asegursky@gcbe.org if you know of a child with a disability that has not yet been identified.
The Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging is making it possible those living with COPD, heart disease, arthritis, diabetes, depression, or any other chronic health condition to join its six-week Living Well with Chronic Conditions workshop from the safety of home. Those without a computer or Internet can have both provided to them during the workshop at no cost. The program meets two hours once per week. Registration is required by calling Rogena Walden at 706-295-6485.
The Renis Barrett VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., will hold a veterans outreach breakfast the last Saturday of each month, from 8 to 10 a.m., in the event hall. The free breakfast is open to all local veterans.
Fairmount Evangelist Evelyn Adams appears each Friday evening on WOTG TV online at wotgtv.com/west. For prayer requests call 706-671-7988.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., has paused Noni’s Nook Story Time until March 1.
Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., hosts Toddler Friday the second Friday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with hands-on art, story time and music. Cost per child is $7 for the first, and $5 for each additional child. For more information, call 706-629-2599.
The Northwest Georgia Breast Cancer Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the Peeples Cancer Institute conference room, 1212 Memorial Drive, Dalton. For questions, call 706-226-8966.
Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery program, meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at City of Refuge, located at 100 Peters St.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Tween-Out-Loud, each Wednesday from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. for a snack and fidget pack during a reading of The Tales of Beedle the Bard.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts First Steps in Music with Kaytlyn — a musical development lesson, the first Wednesday of each month, from 10:30 to 11 a.m., for preschool through first grade students.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., has temporarily paused Baby Lap & Sign until March 1.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Drama Club, the first Thursday of each month, from 4 to 5 p.m., for improv, games and stage skills practice.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., has temporarily paused Tiny Tot Movie Time until March 1.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Anime Club, the second Thursday of each month from 4 to 5 p.m. Hang out with super fans for anime culture and a movie.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts a Nerf Lock-In, the first Friday of each month from 6 to 8 p.m. Bring your favorite Nerf weapon or use one of theirs for snacks and a battle with students 6th through 12th grade.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., hosts Lunch Bunch Book Club, the last Friday of each month, from noon to 1 p.m. Bring a sack lunch and gather to enjoy some monthly-themed book club fun.