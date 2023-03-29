Calendar Graphic

Fairmount Library, 2661 Highway 411, will host a book sale, Monday, March 27 through Wednesday, March 29. Books will be $1 per bag, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day, on the second floor of the City Hall facility. Visit fairmount.gov/library online, or call 706-337-5306 for more information.

